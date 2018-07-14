Jane Austen’s Unfinished Novel ‘Sandition’ Is Being Adapted Into A TV Series

‘Sandition’, the unfinished novel by Jane Austen, is being adapted by British television channel ITV, American broadcaster PBS, and screenwriter Andrew Davies, who was also the screenwriter for the adaptation of Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Sandition was written only months before Austen died in the year 1817 and has never been adapted before. It is about a young woman, Charlotte Heywood, who moves to the sleepy seaside village of Sanditon and meets a man who is trying to turn it into a fashionable resort.

Davies, according to The Guardian, said the adaptation was a “privilege and a thrill” and will feature “a spirited young heroine, a couple of entrepreneurial brothers, some dodgy financial dealings, a West Indian heiress and quite a bit of nude bathing”. He added, “Jane Austen managed to write only a fragment of her last novel before she died – but what a fragment!”

Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV, said that there could be nobody better than Andrew to work on the adaptation. “There is no one better to adapt her unfinished novel than Andrew … it’s a rich, romantic, family saga built upon the foundations Jane Austen laid,” said Polly.

Austen is known for her novels that critiqued and reflected British upper-class society and her works have inspired numerous adaptations, including several Pride and Prejudice adaptations and a popular BBC mini-series, starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

Austen completed 11 chapters of Sandition before her death. The original 11-chapter fragment will be adapted into eight 60-minute episodes by screenwriter Andrew Davies and the filming is expected to begin in spring 2019.

H/T: The Guardian