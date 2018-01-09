Janaki Becomes The First Transgender In Andhra Pradesh To Get Employment

Holding a Bachelor in Science degree, Janaki had been forced to beg for over five years. The reason? She is a 26-year-old transgender who was born as Penugonda Siva, a male. Shunned by her family and the society, she lived in a temple in Andhra’s Kadapa district. But now, she will be living with dignity again, as she is the first transgender to get employment in her state.

Aware of her true identity from childhood, Janki was forbidden by her family to reveal the truth openly. But after completing her BSc course from Proddatur college in 2012, she joined BEd college before running away from home and joined a transgender group at Kadapa.

“My whole appearance changed since. I started living the life of an orphan along with the other hijras. But, in 2013, I attended the BEd exams wearing pant and cap on my head (to cover long hair)”, she said.

Wanting to meet her family again, she tried to contact them on countless occasions but in vain. “One cannot forget the family and its affection. But, when the family sees us as a stigma, we as their well-wishers have to leave them to their freedom. Very rarely my mother comes to see me at some location where we both will not be identified,” she said.

The Chandrababu Naidu government announced a policy which offers pensions, ration, houses, loans to take up self-employment and jobs in the government and public sectors for transgenders with educational qualifications. Janaki is the first beneficiary of the scheme and has been offered a data entry operator job for Rs 15,000 per month as salary. She is working as an outsourcing employee in the Assistant Engineer (AE), Housing Corporation in Chennuru and the government project assigned to her includes helping hundreds of families acquire their own homes.

“I segregate the applications we receive from all the ten villages under our jurisdiction. Once our AE sir (Assistant Engineer) gives his nod, I feed in the system the details of the eligible applicants. I also tackle the correspondence on behalf of our office”, she said.

It was when the district collector called the transgender community in the village for the issue of Aadhar and voter ID cards, Janaki, on being asked about her education, informed the collector of her educational qualifications which includes BSc and also a Bachelor in Education. He asked her to apply for the post, and she successfully qualified for the same.

“Our AE Gopalakrishna sir encourages me a lot. He asks me not to feel different from others. I am enjoying my work,” Janaki said. She has already made some plans on how to put her first salary to use. She wants to send some of it to her parents and is ready to put her days of seeking alms behind her as she will be taking a room on rent as well.

While she has already embarked on a bright journey, she wants to do Masters in Computer Science and pursue her life goal of becoming a teacher.

