Jammu Resident Sandhya Dhar Takes An Initiative To Make Polling Booths Disabled-Friendly

While the right to vote is widely recognized as a fundamental human right, it is not fully enforced for millions of individuals around the world due to inaccessible infrastructure and lack of facilities.

But this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in an incredible move has been striving to make elections an inclusive process by promising to ensure that people with disabilities are able to cast their vote without any hassle or discomfort. However, keeping these promises aside, a 38-year-old resident of Gandhinagar in Jammu, Sandhya Dhar has taken it upon herself to make polling booths of her area disabled-friendly.

Suffering from cerebral palsy, Sandhya pursued her masters in commerce and a diploma in business administration. To empower people with disabilities, Sandhya runs a special needs school under the aegis of Humanity Welfare Organisation. A firm believer of the fact that people with disabilities should get a chance to prove themselves, Sandhya feels that it can only happen when opportunities are provided to them by the leaders.

Speaking to the First post, Sandhya shared, “I have approached the members of the legislative council (MLCs) and cooperators to make adequate arrangements for people with disabilities. I want to ensure that the polling booths in our area have ramps and braille machines. We face a lot of challenges and there should be a representative from our community who can voice our issues. Our expectation from the leadership is that they create a separate ministry for the differently-abled people and ensure a good quality of life for us.”

In a recent interactive twitter chat, Dr. Satendra Singh, a disability rights activist who is the Henry Viscardi Achievement Awardee of the year 2017, also emphasized the importance of accessibility for electoral inclusivity. He talked about the measures that can be taken to ensure a dignified participation of people with disabilities in the elections. Pointing out the areas of concerns, Dr. Singh shared, “DEO’s checklist for SVEEP states PS should be made accessible for all persons with disabilities. ECI’s AMF mandates ramp of at least 1:12 gradient & 1.5m width. This has not been uniformly followed & action should be taken on defaulters. Also, people with disabilities must be part of the access audit.”

