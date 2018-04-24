Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Passes Ordinance Awarding Death Penalty For Rape Of Girls Below 12 Years

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cabinet approved an ordinance that allows courts to award death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls under 12 years of age. The punishment will be for entire life for those found guilty of raping girls aged between 13-16.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti passed the ordinance amending the existing provisions of criminal law in the state, as informed by Law Minister Abdul Haq Khan. He further informed, “We have already prepared a draft ordinance to award death penalty to child rapists. It will be passed during next cabinet meeting.“

The latest development comes days after the Union cabinet cleared the Ordinance for death penalty for those convicted of raping children below 12 years of age. President Ram Nath Kovind subsequently promulgated the criminal law amendment ordinance, paving the way for the stringent punishment.

H/T: Indian Express