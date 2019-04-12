Jamia Millia Appoints Its First Woman Professor, Najma Akhtar, As Its Vice-Chancellor

For the first time in its history, Jamia Millia Islamia University since its inception in 1920, has appointed Professor Najma Akhtar from the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) on Thursday as its first woman vice-chancellor.

Ms. Akhtar, who has four decades of academic scholarship in educational leadership, is known for spearheading international educational administrators’ course for senior officials from 130 countries for more than 15 years at NIEPA. She developed the first state-level management institute (SIEMET) at Allahabad for nurturing educational administrators in the country and has also managed the affairs of premier educational institutes in various critical statutory positions, such as the controller of examination and director, academic programmes, at Aligarh Muslim University.

On her appointment, Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem said, “It is a progressive landmark in the history of educational leadership and a matter of pride for Jamia Millia Islamia. The whole JMI fraternity accorded a warm welcome to the decision, and has assured sincere cooperation.”

“Under her able leadership, JMI may expand, prosper and provide a safe and robust environment of learning, attracting talents from all parts of the country and abroad. The realisation of the goal of massification of professional higher education and achievement of other national educational targets and opening of new professional courses is also on the cards. Jamia Millia Islamia, under the new leadership, will strive to achieve the status of one of the world class universities,” he added.

Akhtar has studied in institutes such as the universities of Warwick and Nottingham in the UK and IIEP-UNESCO in Paris, and worked as a consultant with UNESCO, UNICEF, DANIDA (Danish International Development Agency) and other international organizations. She is also a gold medallist from Aligarh Muslim University and finished her PhD (Education) from Kurukshetra University.

H/T: The Indian Express