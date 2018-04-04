Jaividhya, Pooja, And Devasena Are The Voices Behind You Favorite Characters

How many times have you seen a cartoon character on TV and actually wondered about the voice speaking out its lines? Almost never, right? Who are these voices that float around in our conscience for years and yet we never know the faces behind the dialogues? Time to meet three such wonderful female voice-over artists from Chennai.

Jaividhya

Remember the exasperated voice of Mitsy, mother of the 5-year old hellraiser Shinchan? Well, that was Jaividhya. With a career of over 35 years as a voiceover artist, she also featured in the audiobook of Ponniyin Selvin, a 20th century novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

“One of the challenges of audiobooks is that you alone have to play all the characters in the book, that requires a lot of voice modulation,” she said. So, then how does she do it all? “It’s easy, you just need to look at the cartoon or imagine the scene to become them,” she said.

Her career started as a child artist when she would read out poems on the Ceylone radio, she also acted in plays, which made her realise her love for narrating.

Pooja

She was a former L&T professional but decided to start her career as a voiceover-artist when she visited her husband, a sound engineer, when the dubbing of the Disney show ‘That’s so Raven’ in Telugu was in process. “I loved the modulations and expressions in Raven’s voice. I knew I had to be a part of the show somehow,” she said. After that, she learned Telugu in a month and did small roles in the show.

She does not pursue full-time dubbing job and works as a scriptwriter and lyricist. She also was the voice of a nine-year-old boy in the TV series, Aathira.

Devasena Subramaniam

She is the voice at the Chennai Metro whose firm and clear voices leaves no confusion. It was after she had worked with the National Film Development Corporation of India for a couple of projects that she commissioned to record her voice for the CMRL.

Earlier an RJ for Radio Mirchi, she has also worked on ads for companies like Bournvita and Tanishq.

H/T: The Hindu