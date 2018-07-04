Jaipur’s Architect & Lettering Artist Smriti Saboo Says Having 2 Jobs Makes Her Feel Content

The work culture in India is changing fast as we see more people exploring possibilities and enjoying multiple jobs. Last month, after the inspiring story of Dentist and Tattoo Artist Esha Varpe stunned many of you, we asked our readers with a dual career to tell us about them.

A few days ago, we received an email from Jaipur-based Architect Smriti Saboo who also happens to be a freelance Calligraphy artist. We were impressed by seeing her manage two jobs along with taking care of a child. Read how she’s been channelizing her energies into two creative professions that are extremely different from one another.

Introduction

Hi, I am Smriti and I am based out of Jaipur, Rajasthan. I am an Architect by profession and a Lettering Artist by passion. For me, Lettering and Calligraphy are a way to express my emotions while architecture gives me the freedom to be financially strong.

Job-type

As an architect, I am supposed to give your living space a creative and valuable touch. So far, I’ve designed some clothing studios and beauty salons with the support of my father, who has a deep knowledge of interior designing. On the other hand, the art of Lettering has its own charm. I get calls from people requesting me to create handmade cards for their loved ones with love-filled messages written inside.

What drives me

It was during demonetisation that I took up Calligraphy and started taking orders to sustain and keep myself busy (laughs). Today, however, it’s solely my unconditional love for art that encourages me to pursue my interests and not compromise on either of them.

Benefits of being a freelancer

I worked full-time for a year before I decided to work from home permanently. Not only my choice gives me enough space to be myself and lets me take frequent breaks to relax, it also allows me to prioritize the two jobs according to my comfort. I mean, what’s better than being your own boss? Also, it makes the communication process easier for my clients for there isn’t any time constraint as such.

Above all, it is the variety of creative work which I get as a freelancer that keeps me glued and ambitious. How amazing that both my jobs enable me to convert someone’s dream and vision into reality – in the shape of houses/buildings and beautiful envelopes/postcards/greetings.

Marketing the two brands

I pretty much know the algorithm of FB and Instagram and hence, it’s only me who handles my social media pages (IG: @TheLetteringPen). I post regularly to keep my followers updated about my Lettering artwork. I also host workshops to teach Lettering and Calligraphy to those with similar interest. As far as the architectural business is concerned, it’s mostly been word of mouth so far.

