Jaipur Girl Vatsala Bhavita Kothari On Weaving Her Brand With The Help Of Her Mother And Sister

When Rajasthan girl Vatsala Bhavita Kothari decided to start her label, she made sure to take forward everything Rajasthani along with her in the journey. The first step towards it was the name Aapro, which means truly yours in Marwari.

Born and brought up in Jaipur, Vatsala was partially inclined towards living her dream of working in fashion and partially towards living her father’s dream of getting into the corporate field. What pushed her towards the fashion field? A nudge of support and love from her mother Bhavita Kothari.

“My father didn’t understand fashion. He wanted me to pursue CA but it was my mom who pushed me to at least fill up the forms for NIFT. And I did,” quipped Vatsala. She then joined a two-month course for the college and studied for both 12th and her entrance exam simultaneously.

A few months later, Vatsala’s dreams took a flight as she scored 90% in boards and AIR 33. The choice was clear for her and she went ahead to fulfill her dreams in fashion.

Vatsala credits her mother, whose name she has as her middle name, for almost everything in her life. From being the strong pillar of support for her dreams to being there during the dark days of homesickness at NIFT Mumbai, it was her mother’s belief and perseverance that made Vatsala believe in her dreams more.

In fact, Aapro was born with Vatsala’s desire to fulfill her mother’s wish ASAP. “My mother, after my graduation, said to me ‘whenever you start something of yours, I’ll join’ and in no time I sat with my father to build a plan,” says Vatsala.

Two-and-a-half years later, the label is now run by sisters Vatsala and Arhata and mother Bhavita. We indulged in a super cool conversation with the designer of the brand, Vatsala, on a hot June day and learned more about the generations working together.

Read excerpts:

With two generations working together, I am sure each woman brings her own dynamics. But how often do these dynamics collide?

Not only generations, but there has to be collision when mothers and daughters work together. With us, all three of us have departments where we have the last say. Like, because I handle the design part, the final decision on silhouettes, design, and pattern is mine. When it comes to production part or anything with vendors, tailors, and employees, it’s mom who has the last say. She has an amazing understanding of colors and printing as well. Arhata handles her area of expertise, which is marketing, graphics, and everything technical.

From left – Bhavita, Vatsala, and Arhata Kothari.

Your Insta bio reads, “For the young and modern with a heart for #handmade Indian textiles.” Tell us how did you develop a heart for Indian Textiles?

I actually developed it after I finished my college. I always had an idea of the crafts but wasn’t hands-on with it. When I studied more about it, I fell more in love with them. There is so much more that we can do with them and keep the beautiful heritage alive. Not just in sarees and suits but in every possible clothing. I eventually want to work on every craft present in the country. Kutch embroidery, jamdani, chikankari, everything.

Tell us about the connection built with artisans? Do you make sure of fair trade?

So, the artisans we’re working with right now are block printers, ladies who do the tie of tie and dye process, and the tailors. The in-house artisans, like tailors, we make sure are paid well. When there is a direct communication, it’s easier to maintain that but it gets difficult when middlemen are involved. For example, the block printers.

While dealing with block makers, there is a direct trade and hence fair trade is maintained. I do not believe in bargaining with them at all because it takes huge skills behind making a block.

Recently, we saw you breaking up with sanitary pads and plastic straws. What are some sustainable measures you take as a brand?

First things first, we’ve also broken up with disposable cutlery. The plastic chai cups are switched with cutting chai glasses. These are the small steps we’re walking forward with.

The other thing is re-using all leftover fabrics. Even bits and pieces of threads, we use to stuff cushions, make fridge magnets, rugs, foot mats. All of these things are made out of chindis. Not necessary that we sell them but they are used either to gift or decorate work and homes. Also, we’re in the process of making textures from leftover threads for the next summer collection.

Although all of our clothes are either hand-woven, hand-dyed, or hand-printed, our dyes aren’t natural. We want to switch to natural dyes really soon.

How do you keep up with the trends?

Following trends to the tee doesn’t work. We do read forecasting reports, understand what’s happening around the world, get inspired by street style, keep ourselves updated but believe in making them our own. Like, I absolutely love inculcating trends into sarees and playing around.

Vatsala, the fashion industry plays a major role in shaping the world. How do you think fashion brands can re-create their identities in this era?

I think by broadening our criteria of a muse. We can be and should be more inclusive of colour, size, age and be more real.

That’s right!

Quick questions now. Fashion tip for monsoons?

Wear colours. Lots and lots of colours. When the weather is so gloomy, your clothes should be exactly opposite. I love including colours as much as I can.

Who is your design icon?

Anita Dongre – for her aesthetics, usage of crafts and Manish Arora – for everything. I am hugely inspired by the global street style too. I love Man Repeller’s funky style.

Go-to fashion app?

So many pages on Instagram. Instagram is everything! Bloggers like Kayaan Contractor, Santoshi Shetty are quite inspiring.

Is wardrobe shared between mother and sisters?

Oh yes, we do. For now, I have the privilege of wearing anything from their wardrobe but they can’t from my wardrobe.

One clothing item you think easily shifts from desks to drinks?

Honestly anything. It just depends on styling. But a classic white shirt never fails. It’s my favourite. Loosen up your hair, pair it with a chunky neckpiece and you’re good to go.

What is the staple item your wardrobe grows around?

Again. White shirt and actually shirts in general. Long shirts, shirt dress, in any form it’s sassy and smart. I have all kinds of shirts – plain, bandhej, solid color, all!

How to break conventional look in traditional style?

White shirt with ghagra. Sorry, but I am a sucker for shirts.

An item that is comfy yet stylish?

Sneakers. They’re so comfortable and complement everything. I wear them so much that my mom often asks me, “har cheez ke saath sneakers?” They’re my go-to thing.