Jade Hameister, Youngest Girl To Complete “Polar Hat Trick”, Invites Her Trolls For A Sandwich

Jade Hameister is a 16-year-old girl who is not only the youngest person to ski from the Antarctic coast to the Pole without support, but also the youngest person to complete a challenge called the “polar hat trick.”

After skiing for 37 days, she reached the South Pole and set a record for being the youngest person to do it. At the age of 14, she became the youngest person to ski to the North Pole from outside the last degree. This was the first leg of “polar hat trick”. Then in 2017, at the age of 15, she skied without assistance across Greenland’s largest ice sheet, which was the second leg. Finally, she finished the challenge on January 11, by completing the last and final leg to the South Pole.

Talking about her achievements, she said, “For me, it’s just the experience and the environment that no-one else really gets to see.” During her last leg, she made two trips to the South Pole. One, with her team, for the first time and second she came back that night to finish an important task, which was more of an accomplishment for her. She went back to invite her trolls for a sandwich at the South pole.

In 2016, the young achiever had given a talk on TEDx encouraging young women to expand their horizons. In response to this, many trolls on Youtube attacked her with comments like “make me a sandwich,” a phrase commonly used to remind women that their place is in the kitchen. She did not react to the trolls that time but gave a befitting reply from the South pole on January 13, 2018.

She posted a Facebook photo of herself holding a ham and cheese sandwich at the Ceremonial South Pole. Her post read “Tonight (it never gets dark this time of year) I skied back to the Pole again… to take this photo for all those men who commented ‘Make me a sandwich’ on my TEDx Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it xx.”

