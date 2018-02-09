Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Tips And Secrets Behind Her Fit Lifestyle

Whenever I look at Jacqueline Fernandez on the silver screen, I always think that she can be counted in the list of Bollywood celebrities that have it both – beauty and fitness. In her words, it’s her ‘non- routine’ routine that is the secret behind her fit life. In a recent interview, she lets us in on her diet discipline and her elaborate fitness routine.

As Jacqueline puts it, she has a meticulous regime where her day starts and ends with apple cider vinegar, her protein intake is set with a whole lot of spinach, broccoli and asparagus, fruits, eggs, fish, idli, quinoa, rice noodles and brown rice. But it is her ‘no-no’ list that she sticks to with discipline, which includes sugar, followed by dairy, and wheat.

“You have to look great all the time in this industry. It took me 10 years to figure things out. I love coconut yogurt, coconut sugar, and stevia. I’m such a sugar snob right now. Sugar is the worst thing you can do to your body,” she said.

Her schedule is to drink one green juice in a day and finish her meals by 7-7:30 pm. “I feel light and energetic when I give my body that 12-hour break from digesting food.” But like everyone else, she indulges in delicacies on her cheat days, like crepes from Suzette.

Coming to her breakfast, she listed out the items that are a usual part of her plate, like egg whites (or a vegetable omelette) with rye toast, a little slab of almond butter and a drizzle of manuka honey, oatmeal or granola works, with lots of berries, cinnamon and coconut or almond milk and her killer bulletproof coffee. Oh, no need to be confused, her nutribullet is an espresso shot blended with a spoon of coconut based MCT oil and a little ghee.

“MCT oil is amazing. It’s basically burned by the body for pure energy and it makes me feel unbelievable,” she said.

Well, that was all about food, but what about her exercising regime?

“I’ve been at it for years now. Exercise is an integral part of keeping you energetic, disciplined and happy. Your workout has to be personalised; what you need and what you enjoy,” she explained.

As we mentioned earlier, she follows her ‘non-routine routine’ which means planning her workout on the basis of her travel plans, work schedule, her look in an upcoming film or her personal fitness goals. So, one day she may be running, next, there may be a week of intense cardio due to her binging sessions, or a week of two Pilates sessions, dance, horse riding and light boxing. She also finds meditation to be a wonderful stress reliever.

Let’s come to some tips for getting a healthy looking, glowy face hers. To name a few, she uses ice with a vitamin C lotion, a face massage, and scrubs/masks. Every night she uses a rice and ginseng mask and gets oxygen facials and periodic spruces with Korean beauty products from her dermatologists.

And she has another nifty advice for us. “Stained teeth just add years to your age. Charcoal is great to polish your teeth.”

Note these down, ladies!

H/T: Vogue