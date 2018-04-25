Jacqueline Fernandez Shares The Secret Behind Her Flawless Skin

If you follow Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram page, you’re aware that the Sri Lankan lady takes very good care of her body and skin. Besides the evergreen smile, natural methods of skin and hair care are her ways to achieve the ever-gleaming face and luscious hair.

“Skincare routine is actually something I pay a lot of attention to. It’s a daily ritual, morning and night. In the morning, it’s kind of about prepping my skin. So, I cleanse, tone and moisturise it and use lots of sunscreen,“ shared Jacqueline with Vogue India. Adding further, Jacqueline shared, “The vitamin E range is something that has really worked wonders for my skin. At night, I actually alternate it with the Vitamin C range, because I’ve just noticed that it really brightens up my skin—and a lot of us have a lot of problems with dull skin.“

Jacqueline’s recently discovered natural nuskha of looking fresh throughout is icing. Yep, the cold therapy of ice energises your skin and Fernandez swears by it. “Icing the face is definitely one of the best beauty tips I have learnt recently. After a flight, when you’re coming out, you ice your face and it just [looks fresher],“ she added.

While natural ways are held closer to Jacqueline’s heart, makeup is something she is equally friends with. Bright lipsticks, face contouring – eyes, nose, lips, and blush. She prefers to keep it clean and bold. “Clean eyes and like a nice, red, pop lip. And lots of blush,“ said Jacqueline.

Jacqueline also recalled a beauty mistake from her early days with her close friend and makeup artist Shaan Muttathil. She flashbacked, “There was an incident, many years ago. We (she and Shann) basically did very strong eyes, lips and hair at the same time. And we forgot to contour. So, we didn’t balance it out very well and… it just looked horrendous.“

Having worked with actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty, Kriti Sanon, and more, Shaan says Jacqueline is the healthiest actress he has worked with. “She’s the healthiest actress I have worked with. Not only outer beauty, but there’s extreme strong inner beauty which is why I’m here today,“ Shaan said adding that he wants to learn to be healthy from her.

