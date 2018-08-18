Jabna Chauhan Is The Woman Changemaker Who Has Altered The Landscape Of Her Village With Her Hard Work

Women, when they rise to power and reach their true potential, can move the world. Lately, India has been witnessing a sporadic rise of its women leaders who envision a better and stronger India and are tirelessly working towards it.

Jabna Chauhan is one such changemaker who has transformed the landscape of her village by her hard work and grit.

Nestled in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the quaint village of Tharjun knew that the good days were upon it the day Jabna assumed responsibilities as its Sarpanch in 2016. Just 22 at the time of her appointment, the youngest sarpanch of India created a huge uproar by imposing a ban on alcohol in her village.

In a village that had never believed in educating its girls, just the fact that an unmarried 22-year-old woman had become its head was a big deal. In such erratic circumstances, banning alcohol was indeed a brave decision and Jabna initially had to face the brunt of it.

In a conversation that Jabna had with IWB earlier this year, she had shared how it all went. “Enraged men used to collect in front of my house and shout abuses, but I stood my ground.” However, soon after, partly owing to her persistence and partly because of her incessant efforts to educate her village folks about the ills of alcohol consumption, the situation started changing. “In fact, there’s a tradition where we used to offer alcohol to one of our Goddesses, and this year no one did that. Ghee was used instead,” she shared.

Soon after Jabna launched her quest for improvement in other areas as well, with cleanliness being one of her major concerns. The cleanliness drive at her village soon garnered praise from all around the country, as the inspiration rippled across other villages.

Tharjun was awarded the first position in the cleanliness department, and Governor Acharya Dev Vrat and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh greatly appreciated the zealous efforts of this young sarpanch.

For her commendable work, Jabna was also felicitated on the occasion of International Women’s Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From being someone who had to put up a fight to study beyond class 10 to becoming a big changemaker, Jabna has surely come a long way.

When IWB reached out to her to follow up with her regarding her work, Jabna exuded great excitement and enthusiasm for upcoming endeavours. She told us that women’s empowerment is the next big agenda on her mind and she aims to extend her efforts beyond her village this time.

“Ab poore Pradesh mein kaam karna hai (I want to work for the entire state now),” she tells me. To this end, she has started an NGO registered under the name Oriental Foundation. “We want to provide women with a platform that gets them out of the confines of their homes.”

Sharing her vision, Jabna says, “Our first aim is to inspire women to become independent and make their own living. We will also help them with employment opportunities. I don’t want the women to be financially dependent on their husbands.”

She adds, “Secondly, we also want to foster a sense of community through the NGO. We want to tell them nothing is impossible if we unite and put in collective efforts for the development of the entire community.”

With the help of her NGO, Jabna will also raise awareness regarding the education of women and also aspires to raise awareness about their rights.

Besides the NGO, Jabna has taken up many initiatives for the holistic development of her village. She is continuously inspiring and educating the people about the importance of planting saplings. She has also come up with an innovative idea of encouraging gender equality along with environment conservation. She shares, “Each time a girl is born, we ask the family to plant 11 saplings or more. It teaches them a valuable lesson in nurturing and protecting the environment and women.”

Jabna has a message for all the young Indian women out there. She says, “Be fearless in the pursuit of your dreams. Empower yourself with education as there exists no tool as potent as knowledge. Kyunki agar ladkiyan shikshit hongi toh poora samaaj shikshit hoga (Because if women get educated, the entire society will get educated).”

All of 24, Jabna sure has impacted a big change and her determination only grows stronger with time. With her never unyielding determination and the dream to make a better India, this strong-willed woman is sure to go a long way.

