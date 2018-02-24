IWB’s Third Feminist Rhyme Tells The Tale Of A Diaper-Changing Rockstar Daddy

If we look back at our school days, we’ll realize that growing up we were subjected to an enormous amount of casual sexism which was present in the most innocuous forms.

While the boys in our textbooks were shown as strong, hard-working people, girls, on the other hand, were the sweet ones, quietly taking care of household chores. Since what we’re taught in our childhood has a huge impact on the kind of person we come as an adult, we decided to do something for kids this year.

This National Girl Child Day, we announced our collaboration with activist and writer Kamla Bhasin to release our own “Feminist Rhymes,” which might help kids to learn better and believe in their dreams regardless of their gender. This series, which aims at promoting gender equality and confidence in girl children, will feature three creations of Kamla from her book “Housework Is Everyone’s Work” and three of IWB‘s own Feminist Rhymes.

We’re here with our next rhyme, Rockstar Daddy, featuring a father figuring out how to change his baby’s nappy for the first time. Often, parenting is seen as a mother’s major job, with dads just making sporadic guest appearances. But that needs to change if we want an equal society.

Here’s the rhyme. Hope you and your child enjoy it!

