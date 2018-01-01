IWB’s Team Social Media Wishes You To Have More ‘Woofles’ And #InstaStories In 2018

It is the first day of 2018, and everyone you see is sitting with two lists on their desk, ‘Things I did in 2017’ and ‘Things I wish to do in 2018’. As Steve Jobs said, “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

Rightly so, when preparing and looking forward new beginnings, you ought to take account of the last year’s hashtags, followers, and the fruitful social media marketing strategies! Instagram-mer much? Don’t point fingers at us, the Social Media Team was most proactive in the “How was your 2017” lunch discussion last week.

We shifted to our new office #IWBungalow this year, and alongside greeted us with many new developments and experiences. For the social media team, it was a rather instagrammable journey, alongside working on campaigns, they tweeted and hash-tagged many inspirational stories of women.

And on the pawwdorable note, our dogger-in-chief, Poppy, now has a partner, Viral Content Manager Iris, for company. Their meaww and woof-woof makes #IWBungalow a little more happy place!

Ready to tag along with me to the desks of our social media professionals? Come let’s gather their experiences and upload everyone’s wishes:

Anvita Singh, Social Media Editor

I am a mother to two beautiful doggos, Neo and Django, and the reason I am initiating my message with them is because I can’t imagine the past year without their paww-hugs and vet-love. They call me ‘miss whimsical’ at office, and I don’t disagree, what is life without a little whim and fun, right? Wish your 2018 to be as quirky and wagging with animal love all throughout!

Dogger-in-chief Poppy, help me decode your ‘woof woof’ wishes, little girl!

2017 was rather tough on me, vet discovered a tumor in my mammary glands and it took him three surgeries to make me get back to my normal ‘poppy’ self. But no complaints, woof-woof, mommy Lavanya took very good care of me, and my favourite IWB humans kept me fluffed with love and biscuits (sniff-sniff). In other mews, I now have a fellow canine furiend in office, Iris; I need to ask her why she runs away from me *poppy face*. Love your family, friends, furiends, and food!

Puja Sharma, Social Media Manager

For me, 2017 has been all about kicking my fears and kickstarting new beginnings. Of course, I had my share of struggles and things are still shaping up, but I am glad I chose to meet them upfront instead of running away. Speaking of which, I hope this year runs by smooth and cheery, and you get to create beautiful insta-stories. Work on your challenges, folks!

And now is swift and cutesy Viral Content Manager Iris’ turn.

Busy playing with a pen, she meows, I was born in 2017, so it ought to be my favourite year, and I am so happy to have met my IWB family. Mom Ana and best-friend Apeksha are my favourites, they feed with me yummy food and keep me warm. In 2018, I meow-ish to befuriend dogger-in-chief Poppy, and explore all the nooks and corners of #IWBungalow and the world! Dare to open the door, and with that she ran away.