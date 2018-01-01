IWB’s Team Editorial Puts New Year Wishes Into Literary And Glittery Form

It is the first day of 2018, and everyone you see is sitting with two lists on their desk, ‘Things I did in 2017’ and ‘Things I wish to do in 2018’. As Steve Jobs said, “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

Rightly so, when preparing and looking forward to new beginnings, you ought to take account of the last year’s winter, fall, summer, and spring! Philosophical much? Team Editorial got a bit carried away during the “How was your 2017” lunch discussion of last week.

We shifted to our new office #IWBungalow this year, and alongside we were greeted with many new developments and experiences. Plot 2017 was very exciting for IWB’s Team Editorial. We discovered more inspirational stories of women, conducted multiple social campaigns, and blogged it all.

So now let me guide you around to the oh-so-beautiful den of team editorial. Time to blog everyone’s memories and wishes:

Kashika Saxena, Editor

Happy New Year, dear reader! For 2018, I hope we can all learn how to attend forty-five weddings in a year without going broke, and how to respond to your mother when she asks you why one of those weddings isn’t yours. I hope we can also reach some consensus about how much water is good for our body, three glasses or three litres? Someone please tell me so I can flush out all the toxins that 2017 has left me with.

Lady boss Ana

I am grateful to have found my work-partner in my life-partner. Cats are my soul animals, but that wouldn’t mean my heart doesn’t melt for every paww-creature I see. And if you ask me whom I love more, I wouldn’t know how to choose between friends and furiends. My message here is, cherish your blessings, and love your dear ones, near or faraway.

Thank you for being such a valuable part of IWB’s 2017 Journey and helping us take to new heights. This New Year, work harder, read better, love deeper, but don’t forget to ease up and make time for rest!

Lavanya Bahuguna, Blogger-in-chief

Every day of every year has its lows and highs. Isn’t it the same with life? I’ve never understood the stress about isolating the memories of sorrow from those of joy, and 2017 served me a platter dressed with a fair serving of both. Forced into meeting my fears, I discovered my strengths, and hurtful experiences reminded me to cherish love, regardless and forever. I wish you and your furry friends a peaceful and love-driven 2018!

Priyasha Khandelwal, Blogger

I spent the entire last month reminding myself to forget 2017. Irony of life, sigh. Ha-ha. But letting bygones be bygones, I blogged holding on to my blessings, and if you ask me about the one good thing that happened to me this year, it has to be my association with Indian Women Blog. We read, write, laugh, and eat all day, and these few months have brought me closer to my compassionate self. Let’s make 2018 about investing in understanding the people around. I am determined to become a better version of myself, and wish the same for you!

Apeksha Bagchi, Blogger

‘Be yourself’ is my mantra of life and message to you all for this brand new year. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that my new friend Iris (our viral content manager) has had a big role to play in strengthening my belief. She is the first one I meet on reaching office, and far from negativities and stress, her hug infuses in me love and positive vibes. I hope you all find a furry friend in 2018. Take my word, paw-creatures make us better humans.

Arunima Maharshi, Blogger

I entered into the New Year doing what 2017 made me get more comfortable and cozy with – writing (and secretly savouring on exotic varieties of tea and chocolates). People around have given me the tag of ‘thinker’, and I am still wondering if they forgot to prefix it with ‘over’ *hides face*. Leaving it at that, I clear my vision for the year ahead and envision a mindset thriving on challenges and exciting opportunities. Wishing you all a year of contentment, peace, and love. Remember, ‘you’ come first!

P.S. I checked off a major ‘bucket list’ goal in 2017, finally friends with our dogger-in-chief, Poppy! Falling in love with her pawwdorable wags every passing day.