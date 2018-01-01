IWB’s Team Design ‘Lorem Ipsum’ Their Wishes And ‘Logotype’ Happy 2018

It is the first day of 2018, and everyone you see is sitting with two lists on their desk, ‘Things I did in 2017’ and ‘Things I wish to do in 2018’. As Steve Jobs said, “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

Rightly so, when preparing and looking forward to new beginnings, you ought to take account of the last year’s illustrations, portfolios, web layouts, and graphics! Design-language overdose? Blame Team Design’s contribution to the “How was your 2017” discussion of last week.

We shifted to our new office #IWBungalow this year, and alongside greeted us with many new developments and experiences. For the designers of IWB, it was a rather graphical year, we don’t have in memory a single day when we didn’t see their desks and desktops occupied with cad softwares and sheets, or heard their discussions sans resolutions and alignments.

Time to learn about their experiences and seek their wishes, and for that let’s head to the minimally designed ‘blue’ room of #IWBungalow:

Vishal Srivastava, Designer

They say I’m a man of few words, but today I will tell you something very important. My work has always allowed me to execute the artistic skills and this, in turn, has taught me so much as a creative designer. My advise to you is that invest time in finding people who give you freedom both in relationships, and at the workplace.

Nikhil Varia, Art Director

When it comes to choosing between common sense and Comic Sans, always opt for the latter. Having a good ‘sans’ of humor can actually help you ‘crop’ the problems out of your life. You know what I mean! Stick to your source of joy, always.

Gaurav Bahuguna, Web Designer

2017 was a little rough on me as I lost my dog in a road accident. But no matter what life threw at me, I never lost my high-spirit. I am still the most joyful one in the team, you bet! I have a strong feeling that I’m going to encounter a beautiful surprise in the following months. I hope you meet the love of your life, too, if you haven’t already!

CP Sharma, Illustrator

While creating caricatures of team IWB, I witnessed a massive flow of demands from my colleagues, each of them telling me to focus on the smallest details of their looks and personality. Boy, have lost a hair or two! I don’t think I am ever going to complain about my clients in future, and on that note, here’s my New Year message for all of you – have gratitude for what you’ve been bestowed with and love yourself with those thick eyebrows and big ears. You are beautiful!