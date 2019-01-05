IWB’s Marketing Manager Namrata Arora On Surviving A Very Difficult Year Of Her Life

Trigger warning: Suicide

One year ago, I spent over 15 days in the ICU, 10 days not being able to speak and over 30 days staring at the hospital wall clock. There was no head injury, so the problem was that I could process all of it. Today, I try to write this because I feel like I need some sense of closure.

There were days that made me grow up more than the 22 years preceding them. For instance, one night, after four days of not being able to sleep and hearing the beep of a weird machine (that, btw, took months to stop playing in head), I saw a man being brought in, complaining that he couldn’t breathe. After 20 minutes of constantly hearing him, I couldn’t breathe. The problems that made me want to take my own life a few days ago all but vanished, and I told myself that if I can survive this moment, I can surely survive anything. I started planing travelling the world, reading all the books I wanted to, taking Prateek Kuhad out on a date and some more unrealistic dreams that put me to sleep.

The normal is so underestimated, I realize now, that the day I could finally take a dump on the commode and not on the bed pan, I told everybody who entered my house, “I did it.” The day I started eating from my mouth again, I remember it was watermelon juice, I swear it was like tasting it for the first time in my life. When they told me I could speak again, I called my brother close and took his name and suddenly he couldn’t find his voice.

My takeaway from this is simple. People mess things up for you and people make things up for you. The first realization of what I had done came from seeing my roommate, who I looked up to so much, deathly quiet in the CT scan room. My best friend rushed to the hospital, without bothering to ask “if she’s alive” on the phone because he was so scared. My brother got nauseous on his way to the airport, not knowing what struck him.

One of the strangest things was that my dad never asked me how I fell. I’m not sure if he was in denial or just kept quiet, but the fact that all he cared about was if I was okay said so much. All his life, he’d been a workaholic, so during my hospital stay in Bombay, he stayed back home. Some days he would call up, saying, “What am I even working for?” That man spent years of savings trying to get me back to life.

For months, people sat across from me on the bed, making sure I was entertained, not in pain or simply alive. Because of rib cage injuries, I couldn’t wear a bra for two months. Doctors and nurses constantly undressed and touched me. I was dressed in pants that could accommodate one entire ward of Lilavati. I had stopped feeling like a woman.

For me to come to terms with my face after the incident was not so much the fact that I thought I looked ugly, but that I thought it was another person altogether. People around me constantly lifted me up; my bhabhi would put nail paint on me in the ward, celebrating the fact that I couldn’t bite them anymore. My brother took it upon him as a challenge to tell people back home that he’s going to bring me back.

I wanted to kill myself, yes. Do I still think about it? Sometimes. Do I regret doing it? Yes!

My answer for what happened changed from “it was an accident” to “how does it matter, didn’t you come to check if I was okay” and finally today, “yes, I jumped.”

The next logical question is why? And as much as a lot of people know the answer, that one event does not define what happened.

I’m not saying I don’t have bad days now. I don’t think that feeling of hopelessness completely goes away. But it’s time to leave certain things behind for good.

A year ago, I didn’t know I was going to see these bizarre days. Some days later when reality hit me, I didn’t know I was going to see this day of having recovered to some extent this soon.

However shitty life gets, nothing is worth walking around with rods in your face and people making lame magnet jokes on you.

The day they brought me on a stretcher outside the hospital, I remember saying ‘’Omg, I’m alive” and people chuckled. Nothing beats that feeling and that’s the feeling I’d like to remember.