IWB’s ABCka Encouraged JLF Visitors To Teach Young Girls About Their Rights

A for Apple, B for Ball, C for Cat…..K for Kitchen, and M for Marriage. Our young girls are not being taught right. Even with access to education, most of our girls end up succumbing to society’s pressures and maybe we need to rethink their education.

One of the first things that we teach our little ones is to learn the alphabet and all our little girls do know the English alphabet by heart. But do they know their basic rights? How about we empower them and help become independent, fearless, confident, and ambitious? At Indian Women Blog, our endeavour has always been to empower women. So, this Republic Day, we started the good fight by teaching our young girls the ABC of their rights.

For this, we have released our own Alphabet series which stars a curious young girl named ABCka (pronounced as- ei bi: si: ka) who will help teach young girls about their rights through flashcards, a colouring book, and a song.

The song is sung by our in-house singing superstar Komal Panwar has also woven these rights beautifully in an original song that you can hum to your girls.

ABC OF GIRLS’ RIGHTS: Meet ABCka, she is here to help little girls learn about their rights. All our little girls know the English alphabet by heart but do they know about their rights? Shouldn’t that be part of their primary education? At Indian Women Blog, our endeavor has always been to empower women. One of the most effective ways of doing that is teaching young girls that they are worthy of our love, support, and encouragement.

On 69th Republic Day, we conducted a little activity at JLF where we chatted with a few JLF visitors, understanding their views on the correct way of teaching little ones. We also made them pick one of our flashcards and took a promise from them to teach that to every girl in their life.

Read excerpts:

An activist and a social worker who has been working with kids in rural areas, Teji picked up the flashcard Right to Freedom and shared her views with us. She said, “If you ask me you were born free. I am sure all of us as children have encountered obstacles, hindrances to the freedom that was given by nature, at every step. I don’t think we can teach a child to be free but we can try to remove obstacles that we as adults have put on them. You’ll also have to teach that to yourself. As a result of indoctrination, all of us have become slaves to norms set by society.

-Teji

Sara got the flashcard Right to Zero and we could sense the pressure to never get one on her face with a smile. She said, “All of us are expected to be really smart at academics which is so unrealistic. Being driven and ambitious is one thing but the pressure of succeeding in every part of life is daunting. So, if you don’t get the grade you want, don’t worry you can still do great in life.”

-Sara

Rashmi picked up the flashcard flashing Right to Yahoo to which she said, “Ya girls can have fun and there should be no restrictions on them regarding time. Girls don’t need curfews, let them loosen up.”

-Rashmi

Manjeera picked up the card Right to Ownership and being a gender studies student he had a lot to say. He said, “Girls need to have the right of ownership on a lot of things. Be it family properties or business, or your own company or your body. It mostly happens that when a girl grows up and meets boys, they become very cautious of themselves. Men try to control their bodies but you always need to remember that only you have the right to your body and nobody else.”

-Manjeera

Priyanshi picked up the Right to Health flash card and said, “It’s every girl’s right to know about her body and take care of her health. Especially, to know more about menstruation. This should not be considered taboo. Parents should discuss with their daughters openly about menstrual cycle and sex. Girls should know that it’s not a privilege but a necessity to know about your body.”

-Priyanshi

Annie, who picked up the Right to Body card, exclaimed, “It’s absolutely your right! You can do whatever you want to do with it, wear what you want and you should not let anyone ever tell you how you should look like.”

-Annie

Right to Menstruation is the card that Vanshika picked up. Shesaid, “I think I’ll tell my girl that it is a natural and a beautiful process. I” tell her how periods are good for health and the importance of using sanitary pads. I’ll definitely talk openly about it to her, teach her the same and tell her there’s nothing to be shy or ashamed about.”

-Vanshika

Well, they have rearranged their alphabet game. What about you?

You can also download these flashcards and a colouring book that will make the task of teaching these rights to your girls easier and a lot of fun.

Download here: http://www.indianwomenblog.org/abcka/

And, do let us know if our little girl ABCka helped you and your daughter in learning basic rights.

Picture Credits: Aparna Natha