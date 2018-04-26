IWB Visits Women Of The Ragpicking Community And Introduces Them To The ‘PickUp’ Campaign

Before directing us to the women of the “Bengali community” as he called them, Mr Nanuram Gurjar of Humana Foundation warned us: “Be very careful of how you communicate with them. They are very guarded people and won’t trust you easily.”

With heads-up and lot of apprehensions, we headed towards a nondescript Bengali Muslim settlement in Jaipur.

As we neared the settlement the lanes got narrower and the buildings dilapidated and congested. We made it to the place. As I got off the car, I noticed scores of Azaan being played against the scorching summer heat. The only colors that I can now remember are grey and washed out blues and greens.

We were directed towards a really narrow lane by Mr.Gurjar as he introduced us to Mamta and rode off. Now, who is Mamta? Truth is I was as confused as you are. Mamta’s cream and brown ironed uniform contrasted heavily with the scattered lane.

Mamta in her uniform that contrasted with the chaos of the settlement.

We could only access a 50-meter stretch as the rest of it was jammed with sacks and sacks of rags and scrapes. We were in a ragpickers’ settlement.

Mamta is the daughter of one of the many ragpickers’ that reside in that narrow lane. She is one of the very few girls from the community who are somehow managing to go to school. What about the rest of them? The rest of them are the ragpickers that you often find hunting for gold among trash near the empty plot of lands or parks near your house; the instant sights of scorn for the starters.

We could only access a 50-meter stretch as the rest of it was jammed with sacks and sacks of rags and scrapes.

Ragpicking is the legacy, perhaps the only one, which keeps passing on in this community. The majority of the community members are women. A look at the lane would tell you half of the story; diseases, sanitation issues, no education and endless scrape and darkness.

Our task for the day to look out for 5-6 women efficient enough to be leaders and train them in basic life skills that could improve the quality of their lives. We were looking for the kind of women who could teach others what they have been taught.

The instant we stepped into the lane a cock came running towards us as if warning us to scoot off. To say that I was unnerved would be an understatement. But soon a kid not more than seven came running and very effortlessly shoed off the cock. I wondered if that is how they practice hospitality because I felt quite at ease despite another cock that managed to follow me throughout.

We asked Mamta to call out her mother and other ragpicker women of the community. The rather shy Mamta went inside a small house to do the needful. Meanwhile, scores of children gathered around us, all intrigued.

The curious kids (some student, some rag pickers) kept us good company.

I noticed a small shop with an old woman observing us. The shop had some old embroidered garments hanging, she was perhaps repairing them. As my eyes met hers she gave me a warm smile as if she had known me all this time. The smile didn’t add up with Mr Gurjar’s heads-up and that came across as a pleasant surprise. I made a mental note to have a conversation with her.

The old woman with her mysteriously warm smile.

Before I could approach her to find out what she was upto, Mamta came out with her mom, Sakina. Meeting Sakina I realized why Mr. Gurjar gave up that warning. She looked at us with a poker face not giving away any emotions.

Taking a look at her, Anvita asked from Mamta: “ye apki mummy hein? Ye toh apki behen lag rahi hein. (Is that really your mom? She looks like your sister). At that remark, Sakina’s guard broke down almost instantly. She replied with a smug albeit proud smile, “Han(yes).” She read our puzzled faces and herself explained, “Mera shaadi barah saal ki umar mein ho gaya tha. Mere toh 4 bachche hein ab (I was married off at the age of 12, I have 4 kids now).”

Mamta’s mother Sakina.

Anvita then explained the purpose of our visit to her, “We are here to make a group of 5-6 women leaders from your community. We will take them to bank, police station and hospital to educate them about the basic functioning of these institutes so that you can approach them confidently in future. We are looking for the kind of women who can come back and educate everyone in the community. Can you help us meet more such women?”

Sakina proved to be resourceful when it came to gathering women.

She instantly sent off a girl who returned with a group of some five women. We gathered that most of them were married off in early teens and started ragpicking right after their marriages. Most of them set off their houses at six o’clock in the morning for ragpicking and return sometime around 12. The rest of days gets dissolved in segregating the scrape and managing houses.

One more thing common to them was how easily they opened up as soon as they realized that we genuinely wanted to help. A rare quality about these women is that they are proficient in instinct.

The women of community confided in us and shared all their problems.

They confided in us sans any inhibitions like we were their long lost kin. Mamta’s mother told us how she has been ragpicking despite her T.B. and asthma that the profession has given her. “Ek ki kamai se kya hoga? (how can we manage by just one person’s earnings)?” she says when we ask her why.

An old woman lamented, “Jawaani se budhapa aa gaya ye kaam karte karte (we have lost our youths in the profession).”

The woman who told us that her entire life went by in ragpicking.

Another woman Rabiya shares, akeli hun, pati guzar gaya, beti log ki shaadi ho gayi, beta hai nahi, ye kaam nahi krungi to kaun khilaega (I am all alone, the daughters went off after marriage, my husband is no more and I don’t have a son. Who will feed me if I don’t do this work)?”

When we ask what kind of problems they face on a daily basis, they introduced us to a spectrum of problems. They hardly make 100-150 bucks out of their work and live in rented homes. A major chunk of the earnings goes away in the rent. Managing finances is a major issue.

Sakina told us that while she has spent her life in ragpicking, she has never sent her kids to pick rags.

“Log gandi nazar se dekhte hein. Koi izzat nahi hai (People stare us with lust, we don’t get any respect at all),” shares a woman. These ragpickers are slightly more than often at the receiving end of sleazy remarks and unwelcome glances. They have no idea of how the law can help them with this.

Health is yet another issue. Sakina has contracted T.B. and asthma working among the rags. Period sanitation, of course, is a distant dream.

We promised to help them with all this provided they were ready to accompany us to the bank, police station, and the hospital. Sajeda Begum who had been keeping quiet all this while spoke, “Jahan jahan bulaenge wahan aa jaungi, aadhi raat ko bula lo chaahe (I will come to where ever you call me even if you call me at the middle of the night).”

The women of the community were more than keen to join us in the revolution. They are eager to see a facet of life beyond the drudgery.

I feel half of our task was done right there. These women are eager to change their lives and take control of it. All they want is an understanding and support. The realization that we have been able to win their trust is a victorious one.

We got ready to leave promising them to return soon. I was suddenly reminded of the old woman with the mysterious smile and I turned back to talk to her. But her shop’s shutter was down. Next time, I made a mental note.

I went to the crocked Jaipur lanes complaining of the heat, I came back with a content smile despite the 3 o’ clock harsh Sun thinking of the change that is to come.