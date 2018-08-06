IWB Untangles The ‘Gender Jalebi’ With RJ Shruti Sharada Over A Twitter Dialogue

“I have been told to calm down, be less assertive, invest more time on my bodily beauty, be more adjusting, not be so “principled” and that I’m doomed because I’m a feminist,” says RJ Shruti Sharada, who has always taken gender bullying by the horns and never succumbed to its vicious trap.

Judith Butler’s views of gender being performative have rippled from the 90s to the 21st century. The rhetoric of gender and its chimeral concepts have never been explored as fervently as they are being in the current times.

RJ Shruti is on a mission to demystify the same chimerical perception of gender and its constructs though Gender Jalebi, one podcast at a time. The aim of the podcast is to untangle the age-old mesh of gender stereotypes through personal stories.

In the first episode of #GenderJalebi, RJ Shruti Sharada gets into a conversation with Mumbai-based theatre personality and former #GenderBender grantee, Neha Singh about the play ‘Dohri Zindagi’. Here is the podcast:

Gender Jalebi with RJ Shruti Sharada – Neha Singh and Dohri Zindagi’s Revolutionary Commentary by RadioActiveCR90.4MHz Conversations about gender can be confounding. If you have found yourself going round and round trying to follow the discourse on the gender binary, fluidity, roles, pronouns, identity, and more, then this podcast series is for you! This is Gender Jalebi!

In episode two, RJ Shruti Sharada and theatre practitioner Lekha Naidu narrate instances from their lives when not wearing a dupatta and a stray sanitary pad falling out of the school bag caused some serious scandal! Here is the podcast:

Gender Jalebi with RJ Shruti Sharada and Lekha Naidu – Fighting Body Shaming by Being Your Self! by RadioActiveCR90.4MHz “I just remembered that when I was little, my parents had my teeth corrected with braces and I had laser surgery to correct my appalling eye sight a decade ago and I completely forgot about these major events in my life. Probably because neither of these had any say of mine.

IWB recently engaged in an impromptu albeit riveting Twitter dialogue with Shruti to further dwell into her views on gender and to know more about the eccentric podcast. Through the dialogue, Shruti shared her view on gender, her pursuit of defying all the ‘norms’ which don’t do justice to her real self and how she has been told that she is doomed as she is a feminist. Here are the tweets from our chat:

Shruti Sharada on Twitter @indianwomenblog @RadioActive90_4 @genderlogindia @theasianfmnst @IndianFeminism @FeminismInIndia @Sandboxcollect @TheLadiesFinger The format is centred on personal stories, so a lot is shared and a lot is learnt. I’m always on the fence about what the right way to push back against sexist/patriarchal demands is, and I have come to realise that the most powerful way is to be your unapologetic self.

Shruti Sharada on Twitter @indianwomenblog @RadioActive90_4 @genderlogindia @theasianfmnst @IndianFeminism @FeminismInIndia @Sandboxcollect @TheLadiesFinger Well, I’m a 32-year-old single, queer woman who has voluntarily chosen to be a freelancer as opposed to opting for a ‘proper’ office job. I use my mother’s name as my surname. I dress in baggy kurtas, I don’t thread my eyebrows and I adore red lipstick.

Shruti Sharada on Twitter @indianwomenblog @RadioActive90 Rigid #genderroles inhibit healthy expression, yes. It stops men from developing an emotional language beyond aggression and never teaches women to recognise that being expected to be eternally accomodating is dangerous.

Shruti Sharada on Twitter @indianwomenblog @RadioActive90 I have been told to calm down, be less assertive, invest more time on my bodily beauty, be more adjusting, not be so “principled” and that I’m doomed because I’m a #feminist! LOL! I recall a friend’s BF comments that, wow, you must not let your BF talk at all!

Shruti Sharada on Twitter @indianwomenblog @RadioActive90 My #safespace has been among friends. My #selfcare committment has meant excluding toxic people from my circle and very carefully picking my battles. I have found phenomenal inspiration from my workspaces, especially @RadioActive90_4.

Deepshikha Kuhad on Twitter @indianwomenblog I decided to learn to live by myself and stop looking for acceptance. Do whatever I did in school, my virgin days. #GenderJalebi

Shruti Sharada on Twitter @indianwomenblog @RadioActive90 I haven’t faced anything of that sort, no. I have had friends tell me about being #slutshamed and blamed for inviting harassment by the police. It doesn’t make you look at the system with too much hope. #GenderJalebi

Radio Active 90.4MHz on Twitter @indianwomenblog @shrewnumb @RadioActive90 Inclusivity is at the core of our vision. It has meant that our radio station is the people’s radio – it is the platform where a multitude of voices, genders, experiences, and social groups have found acceptance and amplification. It means no judgement and more understanding.