IWB Takes Its Second Walk In Viratnagar To Find Women Who Folk To Work

Road trips are my favourite, and if they go together with a good weather, it adds a cherry to the cake. Well, I didn’t take this road trip to eat a metaphorical cake, but to dig some more stories out.

Remember our campaign ‘Folk To Work‘? We embarked on a musical journey through the lives of rural Indian women to collect unexplored tunes that these women hum while working.

RJ Puru and RJ Sarah from Radio Mirchi Jaipur accompanied us to Viratnagar, a village located 90km from Jaipur. Now, it was a long journey, and we decided to play a game, “Whose food is the tastiest?!”

So, we finished Anvita’s Dal Baati, my sandwiches and Videographer Aashwat’s Panrathas. Five minutes later Aashwat and Anvita both began feeling nauseous. It was hilarious.

Aur khaao.

We reached Viratnagar soon enough. Open fields, a beautiful weather, the rustling of leaves and the road trip made us feel incredible. Honestly, I felt like sitting in the centre of the fields and staring at the sky.

For some time, I decided to just sit with this fella and chill.

As we walked past the lanes of the village, we observed how the women were the light of Viratnagar. Everywhere we went, we would see them smiling while performing their daily chores.

Now, the daily chores of a village woman include milking cows, collecting dung, feeding the goat, and preparing food on the choolha. For them, life revolves around making a happy home. They cut fresh vegetables from the farms, humming tunes, singing the praises of Lord Shiva. They also consider their husbands to be avatars of Lord Shiva.

I wanted to hear these songs they sing for their husbands & prayers they offer to Lord Shiva. We met a beautiful family at Viratnagar that I think I can label to be the appropriate definition of hospitality.

The head of the family, Chhaju Ram Saini Ji treated us with samosas and chaach, before allowing us to get to work. He also insisted, “You should take the women upstairs with you. They will be shy talking to you in front of the men of the family.”

As soon as we reached upstairs, they removed the ghoonghat from their faces and felt more comfortable. Saroj ji took the lead and began singing a song. I then made her put on a set of headphones so that she would be able to listen to the metronome and sing on it.

They were not professional singers, and so, it was difficult for them to sing in time. We tried replacing the metronome with a clapping sound but breathing and timing issues stayed for quite a bit.

While the videographer & video editor Aashwat and Anadinath were trying to get some shots of the village, Social Media Manager Anvita and I were trying to set the music.

Did I tell you how beautiful the view from the terrace was? Everywhere we looked were just fields. Yep, their house was in the centre of the fields.

RJ Puru and RJ Sarah were pretttttty interested in the goat, and were trying to get it to talk. Watch for yourself:

We, along with RJ Puru and RJ Sarah were asking them if they listened to the radio. “aakashwaani suna hai humne.”

They weren’t too well-versed with the radio. The daughters-in-law were rather curious. They wanted to sing, too. But, how could they sing in front of their mothers-in-law? After the mothers-in-law left, Lalita, Kavita and Veena sat down with me to start talking.

Lalita said, “Do you know, Veena is expecting her first child.”

Then, Veena got a little shy and said, “It is my third month.”

I asked them about their routine. Lalita answered, “We all wake up at 4 a.m., one of us cleans the veranda, the other cleans the rest of the house, and after that we make preparation for breakfast & lunch. We are free from all the work by 11 a.m., then we take a nap. In the evening, we watch TV.”

“And, our village is very safe, too.”

“And, it’s also very beautiful,” Anvita added.

It was getting dark, and so it was time to leave.

“Aap aaj raat ruk jaao, humara mann nahi lagega aapke bina,” said Veena.

But, we had to return back home, as it was 100 km away. “We will visit you again.”

The Sun had set, and we were a little tired, but the smiles on their faces were still fresh as they said goodbye to us.

Folk To Work: Boli, The Weavers’ Song With the first song of #FolkToWork, we weave together the tales of women from Manpura village into a rock fusion. With our campaign #FolkToWork, we are collecting unexplored tunes and tales sung by rural Indian women and presenting them in a Folk-Rock IWB rendition.

Photo Courtesy: Aashwat Mathur