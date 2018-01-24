IWB Presents The Right Way To Raise Girls: Read Her This Feminist Rhyme And Let Her Dream

If we look back at our school days, we’ll realize that growing up we were subjected to an enormous amount of casual sexism which was present in the most innocuous forms.

While the boys in our textbooks were shown as strong, hard-working people, girls, on the other hand, were the sweet ones, quietly taking care of household chores.

This National Girl Child Day, we announce our collaboration with activist and writer Kamla Bhasin to release our own “Feminist Rhymes,” which might help kids to learn better and believe in their dreams regardless of their gender. This series, which aims at promoting gender equality and confidence in girl children, will feature three creations of Kamla from her book “Housework Is Everyone’s Work” and three of IWB‘s own Feminist Rhymes.

Today we release our first rhyme – The Astronaut Song.

The stars are all shining and the moon is bright

Where are you swimming in the starry night?

What is it called, mommy asked.

Please mommy help me, I forgot!

My little girl is an astronaut!

Sung & Composed by Komal Panwar

Watch the video here:

Feminist Rhyme: #1 Astronaut Song ( Feminist Nursery Rhymes by IWB )

Illustrations by CP Sharma