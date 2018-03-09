IWB Kick-Started Feminist Twitter Dialogue With Women On #MeToo For Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is an important time, so we decided to engage women in a Twitter dialogue about various topics that often come up in feminist discourse these days.

In organising this Twitter Dialogue, our aim was to unite the efforts of feminists, even if they are from different generations, and not emphasise on our difference, hence we chose the hashtag #Together4Feminism for the campaign.

For the first dialogue, we were joined by journalist Rituparna Chatterjee and filmmaker and activist Bishakha Datta. Over a two-hour-long conversation, we discussed everything from the generational divide in feminism to Indian laws. Here are some of the most scintillating parts of the chat:

On identifying as a feminist

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism: Since this conversation is exploring the ‘generational divide in #feminism’, at what age did you start identifying yourself as a #feminist? @busydot @MasalaBai

Bishakha Datta on Twitter @indianwomenblog @MasalaBai I was given so many freedoms at an early age that I just couldn’t get why my girl friends didn’t have the same freedoms. That’s the root. #together4feminism

Bishakha Datta on Twitter @indianwomenblog @MasalaBai But it was only when I went to college that I could get the politics behind it – I then knew I was a feminist, although the term wasn’t popular then.

Rituparna Chatterjee on Twitter @indianwomenblog @busydot I think as women, growing up, we all feel the gap in representation in all spheres of interactions, but it was only in my late 20s and all of my 30s that I truly found the words to express the uneasiness in feminist texts and conversations #Together4Feminism

On #MeToo

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism: When #MeToo first began, did you immediately participate in it? Did you put it up as your status or tweet about it? @busydot @MasalaBai

Rituparna Chatterjee on Twitter @indianwomenblog @busydot #Together4Feminism: Not immediately, no. It took a while to just understand the magnitude of what we were facing. The commonest, largest, shared experience that none of us spoke about. When I did finally post about it, on FB, it was to call out men for appropriating the movement

Bishakha Datta on Twitter @indianwomenblog @MasalaBai Right away. I put it up as my status on #Facebook because my feed was full of #metoo. I felt a real sense of solidarity, togetherness and being part of a bigger thing, millions of women connected via the invisible threads of the internet.

On Aziz Ansari

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism: #MeToo seemed to be one of those movements that initially brought all #feminists together until the #AzizAnsari case. What was your immediate reaction to that story? @busydot @MasalaBai

Bishakha Datta on Twitter @indianwomenblog @MasalaBai Treating another person as an object – or a thing – and totally disregarding them in any situation is unacceptable to me. Including on a date or during sex. Why do we not think of such dehumanization as assault?

Rituparna Chatterjee on Twitter @indianwomenblog @busydot Immediate thought? “Oh s**t, this has happened to me.” I remember the whole debate around consensual sexual encounters turning sour. I honestly feel most people don’t understand the concept of effusive consent and I’m glad the story brought up that debate #Together4Feminism:

On the supposed hierarchy of abuse

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism: Let’s discuss the gray area that lies between what is morally wrong and what is legally wrong. Some prominent older #feminists were vocal about one being worse than the other. Your thoughts? @busydot @MasalaBai

Rituparna Chatterjee on Twitter @indianwomenblog @busydot #Together4Feminism: Indian law permits marital rape of adult women. That makes it legally right but morally wrong. But both allow victimisation of women. Till we teach consent, unambiguous consent, to children and young adults, we’ll forever be defending misogyny

Bishakha Datta on Twitter @indianwomenblog @MasalaBai For me, it is a total waste of time pitting two forms of non-consensual behaviour against each other and trying to compare them. There is no hierarchy here – it all sucks to the person on the receiving end.

On the generational divide in feminism

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Both @MasalaBai & @busydot seem to be on the same page as us on #MeToo and feminism. But outside this dialogue, generational divide in #feminism is real. What do you think is the reason? #Together4Feminism

Bishakha Datta on Twitter @indianwomenblog @MasalaBai Feminism is an ideology and a movement. I think of movements like rolling stones, which gather moss at different times from different places. Movements – like stones – aren’t static; they’re dynamic. There have to be different perspectives, players, politics >

Bishakha Datta on Twitter @indianwomenblog @MasalaBai with different strategies etc. I don’t see myself standing on one side of a “divide” or “chasm”. If feminisms differ, it’s for many many reasons. (eg I work on sex workers’ rights, which many anti-trafficking feminists don’t agree with). >

Bishakha Datta on Twitter @indianwomenblog @MasalaBai In closing, i’d really like to remember the many things that unite us as feminists, including a deep belief that women are inherently equal to other genders.

Rituparna Chatterjee on Twitter @indianwomenblog @busydot I think, economic independence made a huge difference when my generation dated. We started working in our early 20s, our urban privilege insulated us from the pressure to get married, giving us time to explore equal partnerships

To read the entire conversation, follow Indian Women Blog on Twitter and check out the hasthag #Together4Feminism. Watch this space for more such dialogues.