IWB Has A No-Beep Talk On Body Positivity With Illustrator Cécile Dormeau

When I saw illustrations of the French Illustrator Cécile Dormeau, I was stunned to see someone actually portraying us au naturel. At the time where social media is just feeding us with the “perfect” images of women, and encouraging body-shaming, Cécile illustrations are perfect to remind all of us that we are beautiful the way are.

Apart from promoting body positivity through her quirky, bright-colored and witty illustrations, Cecile is also highlighting the issues of public harassment through her work.

Her art is the positivity I need; in fact, we all need in our lives every day, and so, to know more about the girl behind these empowering illustrations, I’ve fixed an interview with Cécile.

Here’s a sneak-peak into our conversation:

Introduce yourself with three hashtags.

#awkward #mess #ihavenoideahowtointroducemyself

If you had to describe yourself in one of your drawings, which one would it be?

I’m a big fan of George Carlin, so probably, this one!

Did you always want to become an artist?

Probably. When I was a kid I hesitated between being an artist or a dogsitter. But it took me some time before I started putting my illustrations online. Before, I was a bad graphic designer.

From saggy boobs to body hair, you are bringing out the things which were under the wraps for long. What irked you the most about the beauty & body standards leading you to showcase the real life of women?

We live in a society obsessed with image and body. Media and advertising are showing us as a pursuit of perfection leading the girls to feel insecure and complexed about themselves. When I saw my sisters, friends, and myself, complaining all the time about what’s wrong with our bodies, and losing so much time and energy on it, I decided to illustrate the truth behind those so-called “perfect” bodies.

In a society obsessed with the “how you should look,” I want to draw girls how they look. Nobody is perfect, having flaws is completely normal, and we really need to celebrate diversity. All forms of media portray that our appearance is the only thing that seems to matter. And, my illustrations are a way to say to those self-conscious girls, “Move on girl, you’re worth much more than that.”

We need to show more diversity and bring the light to these women who are beautiful for what they are and what they do, and not for what they look like. This world doesn’t need perfect girls, it just needs great girls.

So true!

Your illustrations also depict public sexual harassment. Have you ever faced a similar situation?

Yes, like most of the girls who took the public transport. I remember being too petrified and ashamed to do anything as a young teenager. Each time, any such thing happened, I felt too scared to react. And, this fear to stand up is exactly what I wanted to change. I am highlighting this topic so that we speak about it more, and find solutions together to end it.

Both men and women, have to be very conscious of this problem to be able to react about it and support each other.

What’s one thing that your drawing style & color preferences reflect about you?

I like to use simple lines and happy colors for the complex themes

I think it is really important to try to find humor in the illustrations. It helps the girls to de-dramatize their image and it makes them question the society’s point of view on how a woman should look and present herself.

Which one fashion/body fad of the last year frustrated you the most?

I must say that the A4 challenge was really sad. It proves that there is still a lot of work to do to help girls to accept themselves how they are and stop promoting a particular kind of body type.

Aarghhh, the A4 challenge! I clearly remember how Ms. Fatasstic of IWB, too, condemned this body fad.

Is this a doodle of an Indian woman? If yes, what inspired you to draw it?

It was a girl rolled in her duvet. But it’s true that it looks a bit like a traditional Indian outfit, Thank you for the idea, though! I will try to draw one in the future. *smiles*

Oh, eagerly waiting!

What other issues will you be addressing through your illustrations this year?

Mmm… probably more couple stuff and definitely more boys’ illustrations.

How do your girlfriends inspire your drawings?

By being insecure, flirty, stupid, drunk, warriors, drama queens, awkward, enthusiastic, pissed and depressed.

HAHA! Now, that my friend is the story of every friend ever, ain’t it?

How do you overcome creative blocks?

I just let it go and do something else, like calling my sister on the phone, petting my rabbit or listening stupid music from the 90s.

What would be your crown made of?

A crown of Guinea pigs would be perfect.

Kickass!

How do you respond to Internet trolls?

I don’t. Ain’t nobody got time for that!

Claps!

Who’s the biggest fan and critic of your art in your family?’

My parents and sisters are both, my biggest fans and biggest critics. They spy my Instagram and then tell me “oh this one is so great I don’t understand why you get so few likes” or “this one is really crap. I don’t understand why you got so many likes.”

If you were given a chance to add a filter to Snapchat, what would it be?

Probably a creepy sausage face filter.

LOL!

In which situations do you use your bitch resting face?

When I am working. People will think I am pissed but no I am just focused on my work.

Five things we’ll find on your work table?

Snacks, pen, snacks, snacks, coffee.

Photo Source: Cécile Dormeau Facebook

This article first appeared on January 21, 2017.