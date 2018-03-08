IWB Folks To Work With Women From Manpura Village To Capture Their Stories Through Their Songs

I have always wanted to know how it feels to be in a bandwagon. You know, a van with guitars, a big-ass drumkit, and all the other cool stuff. Well, I finally had a chance to live that moment, except that instead of a gig, we were going for a jam session, and instead of playing for the crowd, we were going to listen to some women sing.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Team IWB along with RJ Puru and RJ Sarah from Radio Mirchi left for Manpura Macheri, a village located less than 50km from Jaipur. It is common in Manpura to hear distant giggles of women and children welcoming you to the warmth of this rural belt of Jaipur. But, we were tempted for more.

Most women in Manpura are weavers employed by a company that handicrafts carpets; Jaipur Rugs has its looms spread across India, where men and women alike make a living by weaving. The intricate designs are created knot by knot, and sometimes, each carpet takes about three months to complete.

When I was told that these artisans have a language of their own, I couldn’t wait to hear it. Imagine a rhythmic conversation that a group of women have with each other, every day, which, in return, successfully strengthens their bond.

When women gather every morning to handicraft carpets for Jaipur Rugs, one of them gives instructions in the form of a local dialect or “boli,” that also sounds musical. Our intention was to take the weaver women, their boli, and write a song around it. Essentially we were going to #FolkToWork.

We reached Shanti ji’s house, where women were working on their looms, and simultaneously reading the weaving maps. Though I had been to Manpura once before, Tara ji said, “I remember seeing you but I don’t remember who you came with.” *Sob* They didn’t remember me! Shanti ji consoled me and said I remember you. But, I really think that she just said that to make me feel better.

Anyhoo, moving on from my emotions… I set up my equipment in a room, all ready to record their “boli,” and turn it into a folk-rock song. And I kid you not, I was pleasantly surprised. These women were not shy. Heck, no. They were bold, and everyone wanted to sing on the mic.

Because, even after I finished recording the boli, we did a cool jam session, where they sang local songs about their lives. Shanti ji said, “These songs have been passed on to us by our ancestors and are based on real incidents.” Then she sang us a song about a boy and a girl, who were both way past the ‘marriageable age.’ They praised one another, talked about how they were still single, and in the end, they decided to get married.

After she told me the story, Shanti ji giggled.

That’s when the multi-talented RJs joined the conversation & we decided to do a little jam session. RJ Puru was singing a song for them all, and they looked at him admiringly, while clapping their hands. Meanwhile, a woman from across the street looked down from the roof and a little girl in her arms danced to our tunes.

When the little girl came down and joined us, Sarah couldn’t stop herself from playing with her.

I looked around for Anvita, and saw her observing something. I asked her what she was up to.

“These kids are playing kanche. Just trying to learn.”

As soon as she said that, one of the boys’ mother came and slapped him on his back.

“Phir kanche khel raha hai tu. Padhega kaun?”

And, that’s how Anvita decided that she’d learn how to play with kanchas on the internet, but also, she would not play it around her mother.

By the end of it, the children, the women, and even the few men we could see around us, were all so inspired by the jam session, that they turned full metal. Have a look yourself.

We left Manpura Macheri after having masala chai that Shanti ji made for us. The sun was setting, and we were a bit tired, too. Just then I received a phone call.

“Didi, have you reached home safely? We are worried.” It was Taraji on the other end, reminding us that amidst a jam session and trying to create music, some friendships had blossomed, too.

Manpura was our first pit stop on this musical journey of #FolkToWork. We will be traveling through rural India to collect the unexplored tunes that women hum while working. These tunes will sing of the lives and memories of these women and will be presented in beautiful IWB renditions.

Stay tuned for the song release and for more real-life stories of women from rural India.

Photo Courtesy: Pallav Bhargava