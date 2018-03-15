IWB Continues Its Feminist Twitter Dialogue On Female Sexuality For Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is an important time, so we decided to engage women in a Twitter dialogue about various topics that often come up in feminist discourse these days.

In organising this Twitter Dialogue, our aim was to unite the efforts of feminists, even if they are from different generations, and not emphasise on our difference, hence we chose the hashtag #Together4Feminism for the campaign.

For the first dialogue, we were joined by journalist Rituparna Chatterjee and filmmaker and activist Bishakha Datta, who discussed the generational divide in feminism over the #MeToo movement with us. For the second dialogue, we were joined by filmmaker and writer Paromita Vohra and author and poet Harnidh Kaur, who discussed the generational divide in feminism over women and sexuality.

Here are some of the most scintillating parts of the chat:

On the generational divide

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism: Do you think a generational divide in #feminism exists? Have you ever had a contentious argument with a #feminist of a different #generation? @parodevi @PedestrianPoet

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @indianwomenblog @PedestrianPoet my arguments happen across all generations as do my convergences

i should be writing on Twitter @indianwomenblog @parodevi it’s FUNDAMENTAL for there to be friction as feminism crosses generations and stratifications, but the biggest problem i usually face is patience. i don;t have immense reserves for it and when older feminists want everything to move with ‘due process’ (ahem)…it’s annoying.

On understanding female sexuality

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism: How did your #feminism affect your understanding of female #sexuality? @parodevi @PedestrianPoet

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @indianwomenblog @PedestrianPoet I think the understandings came intertwined. Women’s sexuality or queer sexuality is hardly present in the culture around us, and expressing and exploring an individual sexual journey is tied up with an overall feminist journey

i should be writing on Twitter @indianwomenblog @parodevi i realised it existed! you’re bombarded with images of women as seen through the gaze of male sexuality all from the moment you start consuming media. feminism equipped me to question this practically unbroken narrative and ask ‘but…what do the women see?’ #together4feminism

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @PedestrianPoet @indianwomenblog People are also very quick to define what constitutes a liberated sexual journey for a woman (or anyone actually) rather than give/create space for people to define that from within

i should be writing on Twitter @parodevi @indianwomenblog a huge reason why i find the thrust towards sex positive feminism turning into a looped narrative of how women must express their sexuality in ways that, again, lead to the commodification of the same. i don’t want to be told how to be a whole person! #together4feminism

On teaching young women

Indian Women Blog on Twitter @PedestrianPoet @parodevi How can we equip young #women to deal with that dichotomy? @parodevi

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @indianwomenblog @PedestrianPoet I think we need to equip people of all ages – our own selves no? Sexuality is not the domain of youth alone but something we engage with all our lives, The more sexual narratives out there the better

i should be writing on Twitter @parodevi @indianwomenblog the social work sector has a concept i love- community of practice. the idea that your knowledge should be pooled and shared and collated for people who wish to access it. as we educate ourselves, we must also pour what we acquire into the imagined, overarching identity we have.

On pop culture and female sexuality

Pop culture is a major source of entertainment in our country, and Bollywood is almost like a religion. It’s no surprise, then, that lots of people choose to emulate the most problematic parts of cinema, which leads to some horrifying crimes. Is Bollywood doing better in 2018?

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism: Pop culture, especially #Bollywood in India, has a major role to play in #women being taught to be ashamed of their #sexuality. Has that gotten better in 2018? @parodevi @PedestrianPoet

i should be writing on Twitter @indianwomenblog @parodevi i mean? it’s trying? lipstick under my burkha stood out for me. but the idea of female sexuality=bad girl still abounds, if not as overt. the underlying assumption that a sexually liberated female is usually a trope to create conflict in the hero’s life is still real af.

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @indianwomenblog @PedestrianPoet I’m not a fan of homogenizing anything. There have been lots of regressive things in popular culture; but a lot of liberating things too. There isn’t a linear progression. Popular culture that suffuses us with a sense of possibility is what I’d call “better

On inclusivity

Feminism means nothing if it’s not intersectional, and yet some of the most vocal feminists often forget that. But our panelists have some practical advice for them.

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism: Often, even #feminists forget to include older women, #trans women, and #disabled women in the narrative around #sexuality. How do we make sure that does not happen? @parodevi @PedestrianPoet

i should be writing on Twitter @indianwomenblog @parodevi by talking more! we’ve created platforms- all of us have. by ceding space to them and passing the mic as often as we can. by actively seeking out new and intersectional voices and fostering support for them to be able to speak as loudly as possible.

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @indianwomenblog @PedestrianPoet you make sure it doesn’t happen by being mindful of it and not falling into those assumptions

On female sexuality and dating culture

Movements like #MeToo are sometimes blamed on women being freer with their sexuality because we live in a society that likes to blame the victim. So how women’s openness regarding their sexuality affect dating culture?

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism How does #women being more open about their #sexuality affect #dating culture? @parodevi @PedestrianPoet

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @indianwomenblog @PedestrianPoet I think that the challenges opened up by #dating are good ones – they make for a robust thinking about how you are swiping/choosing/engaging with other people and they with you

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @indianwomenblog @PedestrianPoet It makes it more complicated, more interesting – on the one hand it opens the doors to more fun, more desire, more experiences; on the other it also unveils a lot of disguised misogyny, no?

i should be writing on Twitter @indianwomenblog @parodevi it’s lead to so much more interesting conflict! communication has evolved- or well, is trying to, and so has the tolerance to difference. we’re still warming up to dating as a concept in india but i have high hopes.

On body positivity and sexuality

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism: Do you think the #bodypositivity movement aid #women in embracing their #sexuality? @parodevi @PedestrianPoet

i should be writing on Twitter @indianwomenblog @parodevi oh, 100%. harking back to what i said about the gaze of male sexuality. a lot of body positivity is centred around the female gaze and how it understands sensuality- not just sexuality. a body is a body is a body.

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @indianwomenblog @PedestrianPoet Possibly. One has to feel at home in one’s body – and also love all kinds of bodies – to have a happier sexuality. It;s one among various requirements for sex as this poem so nicely puts it https://t.co/GaJpKxhcTt

On dealing with backlash

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Together4Feminism When a #woman starts getting more comfortable with her #sexuality, it immediately makes everyone around her insecure. How do you navigate this conflict? @parodevi @PedestrianPoet

Paromita Vohra on Twitter @indianwomenblog @PedestrianPoet A little humour, some love and self-belief and not giving too much space to the rest. Eventually you have to do what feels right for you and not get caught up in convincing others, and hope they will learn to respect your choices.

i should be writing on Twitter @indianwomenblog @parodevi Laugh it off. Loudly. Just like surpanakha did ^_^

To read the entire conversation, follow Indian Women Blog on Twitter and check out the hasthag #Together4Feminism. Watch this space for more such dialogues.