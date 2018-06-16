IWB Celebrated Eid With Women Ragpickers & Gifted Them Hygiene As Eidi

Today, on the occasion of Eid, Team IWB decided to celebrate the festival with Muslim families living in the outskirts of the Jaipur city. The women in these families are ragpickers while the men are mostly involved in dealing with the Kabaaliwala (the person who buys the recyclable waste from them).

You remember these women from our social campaign called PickUp. A couple of months ago, our team met a group of Bengali Muslim women who we’ve since been supporting in finance management, attaining hygiene and dealing with domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Last time, we took them to the women’s police station where they got a chance to interact with women police officers. That’s when CI Beena Singh told them, “Whatever your problem is, be it domestic abuse, some accident, some troublesome neighbour, child abuse, molestation, etc., feel free to dial our toll-free Number 100 and the police will reach you in no time.”

Earlier today on the occasion of Eid, we decided to take some time out of our crazy weekend work schedule to organise gift bags for these hardworking women. In the form of Eidi, we packed them things that are going to ensure their sound health, like sanitary pads, antiseptic soaps, etc.

Of course, in the beginning, they shied away from accepting pads as a ‘gift’ and tried hiding it with their dupattas while our photographer took pictures. But as we explained to them how dangerous using and reusing a cloth can be during periods, they straight away posed with smiling faces and thanked us for bringing them such thoughtful presents. (Oh, by the way, the gift pack also included a printed cotton salwar-kameez for each one of them)

However, what actually made us happy were the words of this 30-something man standing right behind us. He said, “This packet isn’t something you cover, sisters. Your monthly cycle is a gift from Allah. How else do you think you’re able to give birth to these beautiful kids?”

To which, the oldest woman on the squad said, “He is right. I teach the same to my daughter-in-law and granddaughters. But they are still shy, hence making their life awkward around them. What do I do?” Obviously, this made all of us burst into laughter.

Do you know what the best part of Eid was this year? Goofing around with the kids and being invited to enjoy garma-garam Sewaiyan.

One of the women invited the three of us (from Team IWB) inside her house and made us comfortable on the plastic chairs. She then served us hot sewaiyan along with some fruits in a bowl. While eating, we happened to ask about her financial condition. She opened up and said, “I am a single mother of two boys and also look after my mother. In a month, I earn up to Rs. 3,000. Rs. 2,200 is the house rent and the rest of the money is used for buying the ration. Basically, I’m not able to save a single penny. Sometimes, during the crisis like a medical emergency, I’ve to lend money from my neighbours.”

At IWB, we believe that it’s the lack of exposure that forces these people to live a constrained life. For example, only after we accompanied these women to the police station could they learn about the Indian laws that support their rights.

Hence, IWB has decided to now teach these women a little about managing their money with the help of a national bank that’ll not only suggest them various ways to save little by little but also open their bank accounts in the nearby branch. Stay tuned!