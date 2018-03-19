IWB Camped At The Radio Mirchi Studio To Sing The Weaver’s Song As Part Of #FolkToWork

A little over a week ago, Team IWB had visited Manpura Macheri village to create something interesting.

IWB is celebrating Women’s History Month in a musical way. With our campaign ‘Folk To Work‘, we embarked on a musical journey through the lives of rural Indian women to collect unexplored tunes that these women hum while working.

We had managed to sail through the first two steps of creating our first song for #FolkToWork: recording the weaver’s song that the Manpura women sing every day, and creating music around it (that I did with IWB’s cat and Viral Content Manager Iris.) The kitty was pretty impressed with my superhero abilities.

Anyhoo, the next step was getting me a wee bit nervous. I visited the Radio Mirchi office (because they have cool recording studios in abundance) to add my voice to the song. Before I reached there, I had been warned by RJ Puru.

“The RJs at Radio Mirchi are always in happy mode, thanks to the fact that there’s music everywhere around them, so it’s possible that your recording is interrupted by someone who is overflowing with happiness. Is that okay?”

I blinked. As long as no one heard me while I was recording, everything was all right. But, if only I was that lucky!

It turned out that Radio Mirchi’s Producer Nitesh Jhurani was going to make my life easier by helping me record the song. I asked them if they first wanted to hear the song.

“Absolutely,” RJ Puru & Nitesh cheered together.

“Wow, my mum is never so excited about the music I make.” I said.

Post some chit-chat over coffee, it was time to rock-n-roll. Haiiyah! I usually record at the IWB office, and the folks there are pretty much used to my daily warm-ups & high-pitched noises. But, they weren’t, right? I think it was time to let the Hayley Williams in me unleash.

When I stepped into the fancy recording room having a nervous breakdown, I was constantly reassured that no one was going to judge me. Okay, I decided to believe them.

Once I started recording, things became easier, especially watching RJ Puru and Nitesh nod their heads to the beats. After about 10 takes, we were finished.

It was time to add the three together: Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice.

And, of course, the chemical X.

Now, until the song is out, the best I can do is give you a glimpse of the trailer. Let me know what you think of it in the comments below.