Ivanka Trump Suggests PepsiCo’s Former CEO Indra Nooyi’s Name For President Of World Bank

Indra Nooyi, the former Indian American CEO of Pepsi, is being considered by the Trump White House to head the World Bank as president as the successor to Jim Yong Kim, who will be stepping down from his post in February.

It was Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, who suggested Nooyi’s name, whom she considers her mentor. In a tweet she wrote last August, around the time Nooyi had stepped down from her post as PepsiCo’s CEO, Ivanka had called her an inspiration.

“The great @IndraNooyi is stepping down as PepsiCo CEO, after 12 yrs. Indra, you are a mentor + inspiration to so many, myself included. I am deeply grateful for your friendship. Thank you for your passionate engagement on issues that benefit the people of this country, and beyond,” she had written.

As of now, it is not clear whether Nooyi will accept the nomination and neither has the White House confirmed or denied the report. Apart from her, the other contenders are David Malpass, the undersecretary of the treasury, and Ray Washburne, head of Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

H/T: Hindustan Times