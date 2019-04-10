It’s Wonderful To See That Women Are Being Accepted More And More: Madhuri Dixit

The patriarchal mindset of our society existing in many fields, including the film industry, has led to inequality when it comes to the women being treated as equals in terms of the money they get and the roles they are confined to. But over the years, with women voicing their concerns, a revolution is on its way which is changing the conventional norms.

Talking about the same, Madhuri Dixit in a recent interview with Indiatimes shared that even though we live in a male-dominated society, the increased conversations about equality are sure to bring about a change.

“Even today we live in a male dominating society, even today every day a woman is struggling to make an impact. When I was doing Tezaab or even other movies, and when I used to walk on sets, the only women on the set used to be me, the actors or co-actors and the hairdressers, those were the only females we saw on the sets, but today when I walk in, there are female ADs, they are there in different departments, there are women everywhere, in fact I have worked with female camerawoman , and it’s so wonderful to see that because women are being accepted more and more.”

“Today women are portrayed differently on-screen, so women are characters and the script is written accordingly. There are no stereotypes anymore for women and that’s wonderful, it’s one positive step, today even female stars are doing that which is amazing, they are playing different characters, like Deepika is doing Chhapaak, or like how Alia is choosing her roles, it’s so good to see that, while equality is concerned even Hollywood is still struggling with it, so it will take some time, but as long as the dialogue is on we will keep inching slowly towards that goal.”

