It’s Rugby Ne Bana Di Jodi For Captains Neha Pardeshi And Gautam Dagar

Neha Pardeshi and Gautam Dagar, the respective captains of Indian women’s and men’s Rugby teams, share something more than just their titles. An adorable love story. About three years ago in the year 2015, they met for the first time at a tournament in Chennai and realised the spark between them when the goodbye felt incomplete and incorrect.

The departure in Chennai was followed with phone conversations that developed the bond between them. As scrum halves, Neha and Gautam occupy one of the most crucial positions on the rugby pitch. Their role is to pick up the ball and pass it to the fly-half before it is distributed to the back-line.

The only thing that came in between the blooming love was the distance. While 25-year-old Neha is a resident of Pune, 30-year-old Gautam is from Delhi. Managing between their respective jobs and rugby practice, they made sure not to miss tournaments, as it became a place to see each other too.

Three years later, the captains are now ready to tie the knot later this year. They recently got engaged. We turned chapters of their sweet love story in a candid chat with Neha recently. Read excerpts:

What was the reaction of the girls when you told them about your relationship with Gautam?

Haha. So, the first time I told the girls about the relationship, they were both happy and surprised. They went like, “Whaaaaaat?” All in all, the girls were quite happy.

Was being in long-distance a pain?

No, it wasn’t difficult. In fact, it’s one of the best places to be in. You’re connected emotionally and mentally regardless of the physical disappearance. Relationships are all about honesty, trust, and communication, which I think are learned well in distance.

Being in the same sport, how often do you both share ideas that could uplift both team and individual performances?

Oh, we share ideas all the time. Be it in a state of personal confusion, or when things go unplanned, or if we figure out mistakes in each other’s match, we discuss quite a lot in relation with the sport. I keep taking suggestions from him as he comes with more experience.

And, how about training together? Do you both share fitness tips?

We give each other fitness tips and often follow the same workout plan at our respective gyms. Due to the distance, we don’t get to train together much. It has just been once when he had come to Pune. It was really fun.

Does competition streak kick in between you both?

Ya. Competition is a part of sports. And, it’s good till it’s healthy. The best thing about it is that we push each other to do better.

Now that the wedding date is inching closer, is there a Rugby element that you would want at the wedding?

We would love to have almost everything Rugby at the wedding but there are rituals to follow. But we would want to have the ball somewhere near to us. And, maybe the cake could have a little statue, where either I am tackling him or he is tackling me.

Haha, that would surely be fun. If you had to define your relationship with one Rugby term, what would it be?

As scrum-halves, communication is something that plays a major key in coordination during the game. Which I feel plays in every relationship as well and I am glad both Gautam and I are good at it.

And, what about the Rugby rule? Which one would you like both of you to follow?

There is something we individually follow and it is what Rugby has taught us. Everytime you fall, you need to get back up. Similarly, in a relationship, there are moments when you fall but need to get back and hold the grip with love, understanding, and support.

Do you think Rugby, being a minor sport in our country, will ever earn the players enough to run the family?

Someday it will, but currently, it definitely is not. Both Gautam and I work separately for a living. Rugby is a passion of us. While I run my own sports management company, he is a teacher.

Before we wrap up, tell us about the most romantic date that the captains have been to.

Haha. I told you we’re both not the romantic kinds. We go for dinners and travel together and that is so much fun. If I had to choose one, it would probably be the one when we met outside tournament venues. It was in Manali, where we kept trekking up and as we went ahead, we reached a beautiful place. It was a small village with something like an apple garden. That was beautiful. Also, suddenly, a dog started running after me and I jumped on Gautam. It was funny.

We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness!