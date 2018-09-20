It’s New Federation Old Misogyny With No Mention Of Women Athletes In The Parallel Kabaddi League

With allegations of asking bribe from players and nepotism, of late, the Amateur Kabaddi Federation (AKFI) seems to have stepped into the eye of the storm. Amidst all this chaos, the newly-formed rival faction New Kabaddi Federation (NKF) is making the most of the situation.

A parallel kabaddi league has been launched by NKF. All the players selected for the league include the ones who haven’t found a spot in the lucrative Pro Kabaddi League. The new league has been named Indo International Kabaddi League (IIPKF).

As per NKF sources, 823 Indian players have already been registered for the league. The selected players include 271 state and 137 national level players for the eight franchise teams. 84 international players have also been registered for the event.

Sadly, there is no mention of the number of female athletes that are associated with the league in the announcement. There also have been no announcements of a women’s league during its inaugural edition from 26th January next year.

When IWB reached out to Payel Chowdhury, Indian women kabaddi team’s captain, for our campaign The Locker Room Talk, she had expressed the need for a separate Kabaddi-league for the women’s team. She said, “The Pro-Kabaddi league has made men’s Kabaddi team really popular. Unfortunately, there is no such league for women, which I feel is unfair. The kind of attention that is being given to the men’s team is not being given to us.”

Add to it the fact that the women’s kabaddi team has performed better than the men’s team at the Asian Games and are the defending world champions, and you will realise that the NKF has lost a perfectly good opportunity to set a good example and give equal footing to men’s and women’s team.

