It’s “How You Feel About Yourself” That Matters, Says Plus-Sized Model Snehal

There are platforms, magazines, quotes, and millions of live examples that prove how size and shape cannot define “beauty”. However, the problem of drooling over quintessential beauty standards is so entrenched in our society that most of us can’t look beyond that.

We don’t even have to go far to talk about this issue as India for that matter is still stuck with fair, thin, and sanskari attributes. Plus-sizes model Snehal Dongre faced a troubling time because of her weight. In a post shared on Humans of Bombay, she shared how being fat made her a point of discussion amongst friends and family. And, despite her various talents, the uncles and aunties focused on how it would be difficult for her to find a guy. She is now famous, earning well, inspiring millions, and setting the right example.

Read her story below:

“I’ve always been one of the ‘big’ kids. Disguised as a tomboy with baggy clothes, I spent most of my childhood hanging out with boys — the girls were too mean. Throughout school and college I never changed but at home, my support system was strong. My mom allowed me to wear whatever I wanted to because she wanted me to be exactly who I wanted to. What made me insecure was the way other people; sometimes complete strangers behaved towards me. Clothing stores have shooed me away for not carrying my size, random people who I’ve never spoken to have come up to me while I’m having a meal and said, ‘you need to watch your weight’ — I mean, is it so hard for people to believe that I love my body for the way it is? And it’s not like I’m lazy – I’m healthy and fit. I love outdoor activities. I’m a national level weightlifter and despite of winning so many medals, all I heard from my extended relatives were comments like ‘no boy will want to marry a weightlifter — lose some weight if you want to find a good boy.’ This severely lowered my self-esteem–I hated my rolls and stretch marks because I wasn’t appreciated for my talents and was being pulled down to match standards that I never wanted to meet.

In an attempt to make me feel better, my sister who’s also curvy convinced me to try on some fun, fitted clothes with her and gave us both a makeover! I loved how I felt — I loved my curves, so why was I hiding? We began to post these photos on social media and got a tremendous response. While I was nowhere near being confident, people began to look upto me as a role model for plus-sized girls! All my dreams came true when I was invited to audition for Lakme fashion week. I got selected and officially became a model!



As my modelling career kicked off, I started collaborating with plus-sized brands and embracing the skirts, shorts and crop tops that I used to run away from. I finally stopped hiding. But sadly, when you finally begin to accept yourself, not everyone’s going to make it easy for you. I still I get mean comments on my photos designed to body shame me. It used to bother me at first, but now I choose to focus on the comments that lift me up. Some of my aunts added to it —they would snoop online to find my pictures and complain to my mom about my inappropriate attire. In response, my mother encouraged me to continue to wear what I want and told them – ‘if she has it, she’ll flaunt it!’

Often, girls are taught that fairness and a narrow waistline are what makes you beautiful, but the truth is beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors…it’s how you feel about yourself. It’s also who you are that matters– not what you look like. Our souls make us beautiful; the way we treat other people makes us beautiful. I’m plus sized and dusky with tattoos all over — but I feel like a queen, and I’ve taken away the power from anyone else to make me feel otherwise!”

H/T: Humans of Bombay