It’s Easy For Us To Think That Caste Doesn’t Operate Anymore, Says Author Githa Hariharan

Over the last three decades, Delhi-based author Githa Hariharan has written many novels, short fiction, and essays. Her highly acclaimed work includes The Thousand Faces of Night, which won the Commonwealth Writers Prize for Best First Book in 1993, short story collection The Art of Dying, and novels like The Ghosts of Vasu Master, When Dreams Travel, In Times of Siege, and Fugitive Histories.

Apart from this she has also written children’s stories and edited a collection of translated short fiction stories. Known to challenge the status quo with her work, Hariharan also fought a landmark case which led the Supreme Court to let children carry their mother’s name.

In her most recent novel, I Have Become the Tide, published this year, Hariharan presents a story with three distinctive narratives that intertwine past and present in compelling ways to raise an urgent voice against the cruelties of caste and the destructive forces that crush dissent, in a country that is more politically turbulent than ever before.

In a recent conversation with The Hindu, Hariharan shared what pushed her to write this novel, her thoughts on if it is possible to separate politics from one’s identity, and whether she writes just like an author or as a female author. Excerpts:

On what pushed her to write the novel

“I think, at this point, we are spoilt for choice of events when the entire idea of what a nation or a democracy should be is being torn apart. My novel was written with not only Rohith Vemula in mind, but for all the Vemulas and Kalburgis we know and do not know. It is very much a novel for this present moment, but it’s a novel.

What fiction-writers can do is go to the past and link it with the present to see if there are differences and similarities. More importantly, they must check how we got where we are — what did we forget, what didn’t we take care of, where did we fail?

But this novel is not about victimhood.

I think a novelist can show quite clearly through specific lives that a dissenter is not necessarily someone who is brave in the obvious ways. All those things like secularism, freedom of expression, that you take for granted because you don’t have to fight for it every day — suddenly you come to a point when the situation calls your bluff.

The question is not just of renewing the idea of India as our freedom fighters had envisioned it about 70 years ago, it’s also about allowing those who have been pushed to the margins to say ‘This is the India we want to make.’”

On if it’s possible to separate politics from one’s identity

“Reports on the Dalit experience will show a wealth of human detail that you will immediately recognise as true. One of them is the sheer frustration of being continuously told that caste does not exist, but you (the Dalit) are thinking about it all the time. Bezwada Wilson (the head of the Safai Karamchari Andolan which seeks to eradicate manual scavenging) comes to mind in this context. He had said that it’s wonderful for the privileged to live without thinking about caste, but the marginalised have been asking to live without having to think about their own caste, or to be defined solely by it. It’s easy for us to live in bubbles, to think caste doesn’t operate any more. But it does.”

On whether she writes just like an author or as a female author

“Of course, no doubt. I’m a woman citizen with all its connotations, and I also had that court case. My belief in the equality of women informs my writing. But it’s not a quota that I try to fill — I do not make sure that there is a certain number of women characters in my work. I am a writer first. So I have to be true to the demands of the novel.

I assume that everything I believe in leaks into the novel. I can be pouring my ideas into a male or a female character — I certainly hope there is the ‘feminine’ even in my male characters. I would like to think my character Satya has all the best qualities of the ‘feminine’. In an earlier novel, The Ghosts of the Vasu Master, the male character’s concerns were actually mine.”

H/T: The Hindu