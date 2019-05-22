It Was The Quality Of Being A Woman That Got Me My First Film, Says Lyricist Anu Elizabeth Jose

When it comes to the world of lyricists, it is yet another male-dominated field, with women being rare and few. But the ones who are there are steadily proving that talent should be judged on the basis of merit, not gender. One such name making it big as a lyricist is Anu Elizabeth Jose, who recently penned the lyrics of the film June.

Some of her notable works include Thira, Aanandam, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, and Vegam. She made her her debut in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Thattathin Marayathu.

“Ganesh Raj (director of Aanandam), who was assisting Vineeth Sreenivasan in that film, was also my FISAT batchmate and when Vineeth wanted to get a female perspective through the lyrics, he suggested my name. I still remember that call during a college trip. His narration is still fresh in my mind—it was so visual…felt like I was watching the film,” she reminisced.

“It was mostly Aisha-Vinod references. He felt there is a perspective difference between a man describing a woman and a woman describing a woman. Thamarai’s lyrics in Gautham Menon’s Vinnaithandi Varuvaya was the reference and he asked me to listen to it n number of times to get a feel of it. And then I wrote ‘Thattathin Marayathe Penne’, ‘Muthuchippi Poloru’ and ‘Syamabaram’,” she added.

When it comes to the female presence among lyricists in Indian cinema, the ratio is rather low.

“Ironically, it was the quality of being a woman that got me my first film. I have always wondered about this as we come from a culture where mothers sing lullabies,” she said.

H/T: The News Minute