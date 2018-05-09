It Was Raining Manish Malhotra At The Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception

The videos floating on the internet from the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception are proof of the crazy fun that was had last night. A night where B-town stars gathered to celebrate the #everydayphenomenal love of two people.

The stars, the attendees were decked up from top to bottom, matching the persona of the new bride, and turning the photo booth outside the hotel into a successful and fashionable red carpet. Besides the gorgeous newlyweds, there was a designer who stole the night.

It was Manish Malhotra! Not one, not two, but over 10 celebrities wore Bollywood’s favourite designer. And the sisters especially twinned in the designer’s label. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and Katrina and Isabelle Kaif were the sisters who glammed the night with Mr M’s designs.

Besides the sisters, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were the ones who wore Manish Malhotra.

Check out the pictures:

