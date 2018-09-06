It Was For My Dream That I Pulled Myself Up, Says Transgender Actor Anjali Ameer

Born as a boy but identified as a transsexual – while this may be the story of many in the transgender community, Anjali Ameer wrote her own story when she landed a role in a film that stars popular actors like the legendary Mammootty. Model turned actress Anjali underwent a sex change surgery at the age of 20 and is all set to become the first transsexual to play an important role in a film.

In a recent interview with Femina, she shared how working in this film completed her wish, dreams and only career goal. “I worked really hard to get here and grabbed every opportunity that came my way. It feels so good to be appreciated for my work,” she said.

“I didn’t believe it when I got the news that I had been selected. I thought someone was playing a prank on me. The first scene I shot was at a restaurant. My legs started to tremble and I had no clue how to behave or speak. In fact, I had scenes with Mammootty sir and the other actors from day one. It was nerve-wracking but I’m really grateful to Mammootty sir for trying to make me feel comfortable and relaxed throughout the shoot,” she added.

She was interested in movies and the arts right from her childhood but the journey to where she is today wasn’t one without struggles. She remembers how when she was studying in Class 4th that she started feeling conflicted. “Whenever I looked at myself in the mirror, I would feel very strange. The reflection I saw somehow didn’t feel like me. It felt like the world around me is not what it should be,” she shared.

“It was around class 10 that I realized who I was. I found out about transsexuals and I believed I was one of them. My identity was not acceptable to my family. I fled home and went in search of a better life. Wherever I went, I faced discrimination, mockery, and humiliation. I went to Chennai but I couldn’t survive there, so I went to Coimbatore. There, I worked in beauty parlors and call centers, and earned whatever I could to save up for my sex reassignment surgery,” she added.

Having lost both her parents at a young age and not accepted by her family, she left her hometown, Kozhikode, and went to live with the transgender communities in Coimbatore and Bangalore. “Now, I’m happy to say that my family has accepted me. With no mom and dad by my side, my life was not normal growing up. Despite the fact that I have a few kind-hearted souls helping me today, I still feel I’m fighting a lonely battle. It was only because I had a dream and an ambition that I was able to pull myself up,” she said.

H/T: Femina