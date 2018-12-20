The 48-day long protest by students of Punjab University demanding hostel entry to be open 24×7 for girls has finally ended.

The governing body of PU has allowed girls’ hostel to remain open with a condition that students who go out after 11pm will have to make an entry in the register before leaving. From now on there will be no distinction in the hostel rules for boys and girls since the protest was meant to end gender discrimination and the practice of fine for late entry for girls was also abolished, according to TOI.

PUCSC President, Kanupriya

In a conversation with The Tribune, PUCSC president Kanupriya shared that during the protest she used to sleep in the cold along with her associates outside the gate of girls’ hostel number 3 and 4. The protesters were mainly women students and they took out two rallies.

During one the days it rained and Kanupriya got a fever, “My roommate helped me with wet bandages throughout the night,” she said.

She shared, “It was a dream to have girls on the campus without any weight on their mind that they would be fined if they come late to their residence or they wouldn’t be allowed to go out for any purpose or for any emergency. Now, they can decide on their own whether in the night they want to sleep or go to library or for a walk with their friend or may be alone.”

On their upcoming plan regarding the decisions of the campus, Kanupriya shared, “A committee has been formed which will also look into the representation of students’ council in the Senate and PUCASH. Implementation of decision is poor on the campus. The structure is bureaucratic. The panel will ensure implementation of the decision of making girls hostels open 24×7.”

Picture Credits: The Hindu

H/T: The Tribune