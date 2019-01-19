It Took Me 6-8 Years To Realize That I Was Sexually Harassed, Says Swara Bhaskar

Speaking at a panel discussion on the life of Harvey Weinstein at &PriveHD’s Prive Soiree, actor Swara Bhaskar shared that she was sexually harassed by a director but it took her six to eight years to realise that. The reason? The culture we grow up in, which shies away from teaching women how to recognize sexual abuse in all its forms.

“It took me 6-8 years to realize when I heard someone else talk about their experience of harassment at a panel discussion like this. I was like God, what happened to me 3 years ago was actually sexual harassment at the workplace! I never realized it because, as you said, I escaped. Because the person did not touch me and I managed to ward it off,” Swara said.

“I would just tell myself that this director is being… whatever, but that is not the full truth. The director was not being an idiot or an a**, he was being a predator,” she added. “There is so much of culture of silence, around sexuality in India, around the issue of sexual harassment, actually not just In India, everywhere around the world, that we are just going through our lives without recognising it properly. We just recognise the discomfort.”

She shared that before moving to Mumbai she believed that she was very aware of things but realized that “the real world is the world.” She thought that if someone dared to proposition her, she will show them her “upbringing and values”.

“It is really sad, because then slowly I began to realize that I am just not recognizing it. Because we are so inured to handle and manage things. Since childhood, if anything happens there is no one to tell you that this is sexual harassment,” she said. “First of these things are completely inhospitable and a hostile society and a culture actively or subconsciously enable predators… We should use this moment to not just talk about the one predator that got caught.”

“We should also talk about the culture that enables these predators to reach the position of power they do. So, it’s also a question of making ourselves aware of many things that go into legitimizing predatory behavior,” she added.

H/T: The Indian Express