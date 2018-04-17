It Took Designer Gaurang Shah 100 Artisans And Over A Year To Make ‘Mahanati’ Costumes

When it is a biopic project, it is a challenge of another kind for the actor. To enact and portray a legend’s life comes with its responsibilities and trials after all. But in it, play a big role, the costumes, and hence becomes as big a challenge for the costume designer, too.

So was the case with costume designer Gaurang Shah, who is making his debut as a costume designer with the film Mahanati. A biopic on legendary actor Savitri, the costumes of Mahanati took 100 artisans and over a year to make.

Tremendous research went behind every costume that Savitri’s character will be wearing in the film, said Shah. “We sourced heavy silk fabrics from different parts of India like Kanchipuram and Benares, which were enhanced with kota, mangalgiri and block prints that were then handcrafted in our looms by a dedicated team of more than 100 local artisans.”



Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati is based on the life of actor Savitri who appeared mainly in Telugu and Tamil language films but also worked in Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi language films. She was also the recipient of the Rashtrapati Award and was honoured at the International Film Festival of India.

Shah delved into the past of Savitri, played by actor Keerthy Suresh in the film, interacting with people and industry folks for months for his research. It took him more than six months of research and over a year for weaving, texturing and colouring to get the look right. “The shooting of the movie went on for one year, and the weaving process was uninterrupted. The whole progression took more than a year and a half from the inception of the costumes to the conclusion of the last shoot,” the designer told IANS in an e-mail.

He explored and recreated textiles to weave Savitri’s journey from her childhood to her passing away. “From mangalgiris and kotas with prints for her growing days, to heavy brocades, silks, organzas, handwoven sateens and chiffons for her golden era to subtle rendition for her later life, my team travelled extensively to museums and recreated the textiles of that time. Each and every detail of the textile, design, texture and colour were studied and artisans were guided to recreate it,” said the designer.

But while he used tones that carry a lot of radiance and associated with the feminine character (sic), he also had to balance it with traditional at-that-era of colours, since Savitri’s outfits were all about simplicity, grandeur. Needless to say, the task was huge and daunting.

Mahanati was filmed simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages and also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. Presented by Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Priyanka Dutt of Swapna Cinema, the trilingual film is slated for release on May 9 across Indian and global theatres.

H/T: The Hindu