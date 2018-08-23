It Is Saira Banu’s 74th Birthday And We Can’t Stop Gushing Over Her Love-Life Story

It is the charming Saira Banu’s 74th birthday today, one of the most beautiful and elegant actresses of her time, and my personal favourite! That innocence on her face made her fans skip a heartbeat – The kind of reaction I had when I saw actor Dharmendra’s birthday tweet for her, this morning.

Saira Banu, who was among the top crop of actresses in the sixties and the seventies, played Dharmendra’s co-star in some ten odd films that including Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Jwar Bhata (1973), Pocket Maar (1974), Chaitali (1975) and Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969) to name a few. And it was adorable to see him share two priceless throwback photos – one of them is a still from their 1975 film Saazish. “Happy birthday, dear Saira. Be happy, healthy and strong… Those lovely memories, missing you all, lots of love to you and Dilip sahib,” he wrote in two separate tweets.

Dharmendra Deol on Twitter HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DEAR SAIRA, BE HAPPY HEALTHY AND STRONG!!!

Dharmendra Deol on Twitter Those lovely memories, missing you all, lots of love to you and Dalip Sahib !!!

Saira Banu was only 16 when she began her career in 1961, opposite superstar Shammi Kapoor in Junglee. Six years later her life changed completely when she married the then most eligible man of India, Dilip Kumar, whom she loving refers to as “Dilip Saab”. And since then the role that she has enjoyed playing the most was that of Mrs Dilip Kumar, though some of her biggest hits like Padosan, Gopi, Purab Aur Paschim and Jwar Bhata came after her marriage.

Granddaughter to one of the most accomplished classical vocalists (Shamshad Begum) of her time, daughter to one of the most ravishingly beautiful actresses ever (NaseemBanu), and wife to the greatest actor, in an earlier interaction with Quint, she had said, “I have been singularly blessed – What more can I desire?”

Saira ji quit acting in 1977 to give complete attention and time to her husband, a task that she has fulfilled with exceptional devotion, and utmost love and fondness for a good 50 years.

“For me, it was always Dilip saab, no one else,” she’d said. And expressed her emotions beautifully, “I was his fan from the time I can remember. While still a teenager, I wanted to be his wife. I am very headstrong and once I made up my mind, there was no stopping me. Many legendary heroines, some of whom are still around, wanted to marry Dilip saab. But he chose me. It was my dream come true, and that’s what my marriage has been a perfect dream. Looking after him, his life and his home comes naturally to me.”

As an actress, while her colleagues opted for big banners, Saira ji always chose unusual projects, “I always wanted to be comfortable with what I was doing. When Rajkumar Kohli made Nagin, he persuaded me for six months to play the title role. I was never convinced I was right for it. When I saw the film, I thought Reena Roy did a far better job than I could ever have.” When Ted Danielsky (director of the English version) came to her with Guide, she was supposed to start Mehboob Khan’s Habba Khatoon. “Mehboob saab required uninterrupted dates in Kashmir. The leading man opposite me was none other than Dilip Kumar. How could I give up this opportunity?”

Speaking of Dilip saab, I once heard him say in an interview, “I’m grateful to God for giving me such a girl as a friend and companion, who has given everything to me. I’m indebted to her in every possible way. When anyone calls, when anything needs my attention, Saira makes a note. There’s no aspect of my life that she doesn’t touch with her generosity. No, not possible. Saira keeps me in touch with what’s going on around me. The children of yesterday have grown up. Some know how to conduct themselves well, others not so well. I’ve to deal with both kinds. Saira ji helps me to sift through all the people I’ve to connect with, almost like a woman who separates the wheat from the chaff. She has a much higher designation than a wife in my life. Sometimes she gets angry, with or without reason. Even now she’s monitoring and observing me. She’s constantly making me repay my debts to my audience and well-wishers.” If that isn’t aww-worthy, what is!

Humble in her ways and thoughts, Saira ji has often talked about having no regrets in life, and there reflects a deep sense of gratitude in her words, “God took away my grandmother and mother and then my brother. But my grief is my own. Life is to stay calm. I throw tantrums only within my family fold. I was taught it is bad manners to throw tantrums outside the family.”

Happy Birthday, Saira Ji! We love you and Dilip Saab.