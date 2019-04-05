It Is Not Just About Being A Star But Also Being A Woman, Says Urmila Matondkar

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined Congress as a candidate from Mumbai North, will be seen contesting the Lok Sabha election this year.

As she was welcomed by Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala, Urmila said that she felt the need to join the Congress party as the freedom of expression was under attack in the country and there have been numerous examples of this in the last five years.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, she shared why she joined Congress, her response to people when they call her ‘just another film star’ fighting the Lok Sabha elections, and the top three issues in Mumbai she plans to address. Excerpts:

On what she would tell those who call her ‘just another film star’

“Everyone thinks a ‘glamour doll’ has entered. It’s good for me – the lower they think of me, the better it is… I strongly believe that actions speak louder than words. Be the change you wish to see in the world, as Gandhiji said… Also, it is not just about being a star but also being a woman… we are looked down upon.”

On why she joined the Congress

“In the last five years, there have been many instances where I felt that as a citizen, I should have raised my voice, but did not. People in my industry are so vulnerable. There have been so many examples where people have been called anti-nationals, asked to go to another country, their patriotism has been questioned because they raised the issue of the well-being of their children. I think that is completely unacceptable and appalling.

Which day and age are we living in that mob lynchings are taking place because a person was suspected to have eaten beef? Instead of developing cities, their names are being changed. With this anarchy and religion-based governance and society, no progress will take place. I am not here just for power. I have stuck my neck out to stand with a party whose ideologies are closest to mine. This clearly shows my integrity.”

On the top three issues in North Mumbai that she plans to address

“The priority is slum redevelopment and next, improvement of local trains, development of railway stations and more trains. The third issue is women’s healthcare… Where is the money going that basic healthcare can’t be provided? These are questions of life and death. Whether I get elected or not, I will work in the field of healthcare, get doctors in these areas.”

H/T: The Indian Express