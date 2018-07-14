It Is Like A Black Hole, Like Rapidly Sinking Quick Sand, Says 25 Y.O. Mother Battling Depression

Confused by the image? Well, I would like to say that there is no image more apt when it comes to portraying what depression looks like. US-based Brittany Ernsperger, a 25-year-old young mother, posted this image on Facebook, explaining what depression is in real life. Her post went viral and has been shared by over 2 lakh people with more than 800 comments by people who found her post relatable.

“This is one of the best descriptions I’ve heard for depression/anxiety and it really helps to end the stigma attached to mental health issues (and) to show it in a nice normal looking family kitchen… kudos to you for sharing your struggle!” one comment read.

Brittany Ernsperger This is what depression looks like. No. Not the clean dishes. But that there were that many dishes in the first place; that I’ve gone 2 weeks without doing them. 3 days ago I sat on the kitchen…

Ernsperger’s honest message of how she is living and surviving each day with depression was found relatable by thousands of people. “This is what depression looks like”- read the caption of her image.

“No. Not the clean dishes. But that there were that many dishes in the first place; that I’ve gone 2 weeks without doing them. 3 days ago I sat on the kitchen floor and stared at them while I cried. I knew they needed to be done. I wanted to do them so bad. But depression pulled me under. It sucked me in. Like a black hole. Rapidly, sinking quicksand.

I walked by them morning and night and all day long. And just looked at them. Telling myself that I could do them. Telling myself that I would. And feeling defeated every day that I didn’t. Making the depression only that much worse because not accomplishing something that needs to be done is failure,” she wrote.

She shares how a someone with depression feels worthless, a failure always. “Piece of shit. Incompetent. Stupid. Lazy. All things that roll through the mind of someone with depression. All. Day. Long. Throw anxiety on top of it, and you’ve got yourself a real treat.”

She tells how she and others like her must be scared that “your husband will leave because he thinks you’re lazy.” How they are scared “to let people into your home because they’ll think you’re nasty.”

“Feeling like you’re failing your kids because for the 3rd night in a row you don’t have any clean dishes to cook dinner on.. so pizza it is. Again,” she wrote.

She adds that it is not just washing dishes she lacks the strength for but also “laundry, cleaning, dressing yourself, taking a shower, dressing your kids, brushing your and their teeth, normal everyday tasks. It all becomes a nightmare. A very daunting task. Somedays it doesn’t get done at all.”

Depression is often seen as a weakness, something that ‘strong’ people don’t talk about but she vehemently disagrees with this notion.

“You’re not weak. You’ve been strong for so long and through so many things, that your body needs a break. I don’t even care if the only thing you did today, was put deodorant on. I’m proud of you for it. Good job. I’m in your corner. I’m on your side.”

“I’m not looking for sympathy, not in the slightest. But I am letting everyone know that I’m here for you. I get it. If you need someone to talk to, I’m always here to help,” she added.