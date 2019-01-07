It Is Important To Have LGBTQ Community Stories On Screen, Says Director Sridhar Ramayan

When the crowd-funded film Evening Shadows premiered last year at the Mardi Gras film festival in Sydney, it came out as an apt and true representation of the LGBTQ community and their life. Directed by Sridhar Rangayan (founding director of the Kashish Mumbai Queer Film Festival), who himself faced difficulties when he came out as gay, the film is almost a representation of his own life.

The film follows the story of an orthodox family in a small town in South India. When the youngest son, Kartik (played by Devansh Doshi) comes out as gay to his parents, his mother‘s (played by Mona Ambegaonkar) journey to come to terms with his sexuality becomes the crux of the film. The mother stands up for her son, challenges the society as a feminist.

“I have been making films on LGBT topics for the past 10 years consistently. Being a gay man and part of the LGBT community, I have always felt that it is important to have our stories onscreen to communicate to the larger audience our struggles, triumphs, our pain, our happiness, our lives. Our earlier films ‘Gulabi Aaina’, ‘Yours Emotionally!’, ’68 Pages’, ‘Purple Skies,’ ‘Breaking Free’ have dealt with various facets of the Indian LGBT community and their stories,” Sridhar Rangayan had shared with Indian Women Blog.

“The film highlights the discrimination faced not only by LGBT persons but also the stigma and alienation battled by parents of LGBT children. Especially in rural India, parents and families feel pressurized to hide such issues from the society because they are afraid,” he had said.

Calling the film semi-autobiographical, he said that his mother too had to go through many challenges in the society because of his sexual identity. “She loved the film although she says she didn’t treat me that badly,” Rangayan shared. “The movie will appeal to all parents because it brings out the differences between two generations. For instance, if the son was not gay but wanted to marry outside his caste, the dialogues would remain similar.”



The film will be released in theatres this weekend and is self-distributed by Sridhar.



“The censor board usually gives movies about homosexuality an ‘A’ rating but seeing as Evening Shadows has a sensitive approach and is about a family, they gave it a U/A certificate,” he said.

H/T: Elle