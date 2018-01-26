It Didn’t Go Unnoticed How Vinod Dua Mansplained Nandita Das On JLF Stage

The 11th edition of Zee Jaipur Literature Festival began yesterday, i.e. on Jan 25, and today, on Day 2, it truly became the ‘Kumbh of Literature.’ No kidding!

With zero space to move, I somehow managed to get a seat at one of the most awaited sessions of the day: Manto: The Man and the Legend, Nandita Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in conversation with Vinod Dua.

The session began with the moderator telling the audience a little about the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto, fondly remembered as Manto, who was born in British India. The one-of-a-kind writer of his time, Manto was known for writing about the atrocious truths that no one dared to talk about. Due to his liberal and bold writing, he was tried for obscenity not once but six times.

Nandita Das explained why she chose to share the story of Manto on the big screen and said, “He identified himself beyond the lines of nationalism or religion, and was all for freedom of speech, the very issues that we are struggling with, even today! So, I brought him to life on the screen to respond to today’s situation in the country and to trigger conversations that matter to us.”

It was Nawazuddin’s turn to share his thoughts on Manto and he must’ve just picked the mic to speak, that the entire front lawn burst into an endless uproar and cheer. Nandita remarked, “If you love him so much, at least listen to what he wants to say,” and for once, the audience fell silent.

On the lighthearted note, Nawaz commented, “I found it very difficult to play Manto because he was very truthful. He wrote what he said, but mai toh bahut jhooth bolta hu, sahi me!” *laughs*

“But yes, for the three months that I worked on Manto, I tried to do exactly as my director said and she brought out the truth in me that I didn’t know I had. I was very polluted and had to make myself pure from within to play Manto,” he added.

Nandita laughed and dismissed his modesty and said, “I think he’s one of the actors who actually get into the character that they are playing. In fact, I think there are a lot of similarities between Manto and Nawaz. Both of them are short-tempered, have a quite good sense of humour, and of course, they both have a certain level of arrogance to their personality. But, having said that, I think they both are also highly sensitive beings.”

On being asked about Nawaz’s preference between mainstream commercial films or such unconventional cinema, Nawaz quipped, “Commercial filmon me paisa bahut milta hai. And of course, I also need that kind of money, so that I can do such films as well. But, I think I have created a balance between doing serious cinema and commercial films.”

It was then that Nandita revealed, “He’s right! He didn’t take a penny for his role in Manto.”

The moderator, Vinod Dua, then asked Nawazuddin about the one historical character that he would like to play, to which Nawaz replied, “Dilip Kumar’s role in Mughal-e-Azam. I think my personality is understated and people think I cannot do royal-type of roles. But I can!” and he giggled, and we all laughed along.

Next, Vinod Dua passed on the same question to Nandita and asked which historical character she would like to see Nawaz playing and Nandita said, “I think I have already cast him in one, as Manto was a historical figure. I mean his story is of pre and post-independence and so, I think I have already given him one historical character to play.”

But what Vinod Dua remarked on her statement took me by surprise. He started mansplaining Nandita by telling her about Manto’s home in Lahore which is still there and commented how he doesn’t qualify as a ‘historical figure’. At the beginning of the session, Nandita had shared how she had been researching Manto’s life for nearly 12 years. So honestly, Vinod Dua pinpointing about Manto’s home in Lahore did look like mansplaining to me.

Nandita once again tried explaining her point and said, “For me, I am still immersed in Manto and the film about his life in the late 1940s. It’s not like he’s with us now.”

And yet again, Vinod Dua dismissed her and was rigid on his stance and said, with a much-evident haughtiness, “Well, for you Manto can be a historical figure, but he’s not!”

Initially, I thought I’m overthinking about their conversation and maybe, it’s just a healthy argument. However, in the last few minutes of the session, Vinod Dua again kind of snapped into mansplaining Nandita, which only reinforced my observation.

So it happened that someone from the audience asked Nandita about the censorship of films in India that has become a major issue currently. Nandita replied by saying, “If a flower has to flourish, it needs freedom,” and explained how we all need to be vocal against the fact that a handful of people are deciding what the country of a billion people can see. Now she may have used the words ‘Censor’ or ‘Censorship Board’ while answering the question and I think that’s what we’d use in the layman’s lingo. But Vinod Dua felt this absurd urge to correct Nandita and said, “Well, there’s no word as Censor, it’s Censor Board of Certification.”

First of all, dear Vinod Dua, it’s not even Censor Board of Certification, it is Censor Board of Film Certification. Second, Nandita Das is one of the finest actresses and filmmakers that our country has got today with an experience of over a decade in cinema. So, of course, she must be aware of the formal name of the Censor Board. Thirdly, why? Just why?