ISSF Ranks Ace Shooter Apurvi Chandela As World No 1 In 10m Air Rifle Category

Touching a new milestone in her shooting career, Apurvi Chandela on Wednesday was declared the World No 1 in the 10m air rifle category by The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

With a world record-breaking score of 252.9 at the ISSF World Cup 2019 in New Delhi, 26-year-old Apurvi qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics quotas along with four other Indian shooters.

Sharing her joy with Twitterati, Apurvi tweeted:

After her stellar performance at the ISSF World Cup, Apurvi shared, “I beat my own self in a way and I am definitely going to take the confidence ahead to motivate me more. It’s been a bit tough but I have been practicing and not giving up. I am glad that I got the result today, there is a lot more to work on. A lot of important competitions ahead, so will look forward to bettering the performance.”

While Apurvi occupies the top spot, Anjum Moudgil is World No. 2 in the 10m air rifle event with 1695 rating points to her name.

