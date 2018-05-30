Ishqbaaaz’s Shrenu Parikh Shares She Was Molested When She Was 6 As Her Show Tackles #MeToo

This year will never let us forget the heinous crimes our kids have been subjected to. Sharing such an incident now is television actress, Shrenu Parikh.

Ishqbaaaz fame Parikh took to Instagram to share the horrific incident she had to go through when she was just six! She shared how she was touched inappropriately by a man while she was in a bus with her grandfather. The bus didn’t have empty seats when Shrenu and her grandfather got in. One of the men in the bus offered to let little Shrenu sit on his lap.

Shrenu recalled, “Me, as a child, couldn’t know what’s gonna happen to me I dozed off, only woke up to the feeling of being inappropriately touched by that uncle!“

Here’s her post:

As a kid, I used to spend my vacations at my grandparents’ town! Those days we travelled in a local bus! And when the seats used to be occupied my grandfather used to request someone to share the seat for me! Similarly, one uncle offered to nanu that “il make her sit on my lap”. He willingly agreed thought atleast I won’t get tired, he made me sit on his lap! Me as a child couldn’t know what’s gonna happen to me I dozed off, only woke up to the feeling of being inappropriately being touched by that uncle! I could sense somethings wrong but I went all numb and thought it’s ok for him to hold me like that! I could see my naanu standing a little away from me but couldn’t tell him anything not then not later! I wish I would have spoken about it, I wish that man would’ve gotten his share of punishment for molesting a 6-year-old! Not once but so many such incidents have happened, I’ve known from my friends but we never talk about it! Never raise our voices cz we r scared of how the society will eventually not believe us and we don’t stand for ourselves! What’s happening with Gauri is something I’m sure we all have faced on some or the other level in our lives! And that’s why m so glad we did this track so that women can come out and speak. If we don’t own our truth nobody else will. This is just a small attempt to create a space for all of us to share our stories and raise our voices!

#ishqbaaaz

#metoo

She concluded by emphasizing the importance of speaking up.