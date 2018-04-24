‘Is Death Penalty Deterrent To Rape Now’: Delhi HC Questions The Latest Ordinance On Child Rapes

It has been just two days since the approval of the ordinance by the Centre that sanctions death penalties to those convicted of raping children below 12 years of age. Within two days the ordinance has gathered some serious flak from all the concerned bodies including the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Monday raised the question if the Centre had sought any scientific evidence or testimony from the victims before the approval of the ordinance. A bench consisting of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shanka raised the question, “Have you (Centre) conducted any scientific assessment or study before passing of your ordinance, is death penalty deterrent to rape now?”

The bench put forward a major question pertaining to the ordinance: “Have any victims been heard? If the punishment for both murder and rape is same, it is a huge consequence. Can you imagine now, how many offenders would allow their victims to survive now that rape and murder have the same punishment.”

The bench further questioned, “Have you been to the root cause of the crime, or it is the effect of the public outcry?” The bench also raised the issue that a lot of the sexual offenders in such cases are family members. “Will the family members come out and depose against their relatives family,” asked the bench.

The Delhi High Court stated that the government is “not even looking at the root cause” of the problem. The offenders in a lot of the cases are found to be below 18 and yet the Centre has completely missed out the thought of “educating people.” The court also questioned if the victims’ views were sought on it before passing the ordinance.

It indeed appears as an instance of misplanned reactionary law reform by the government to put on the charade of acting tough on crimes. The ordinance echoes a lack of thought as well as consideration of the repercussions of it. If you really think about it you will find out the biggest loophole here: the law in many ways would endanger the life of the future victims.

The Indian Express shared the finding of the five-state reports recently published by the Centre for Child and the Law, National Law School of India University, Bangalore (CCL-NLSIU), on the functioning of special courts under the POCSO) Act, 2012. It clearly pointed out at the lack of infrastructure and manpower that leads to the delay in conviction.

The report also stated how the timelines pertaining to the completion of the investigation, for the recording of evidence, and for completion of the trial are never followed. The major reason behind it is that the functionaries find them impractical owing to their caseload and also the facilities they have to work with. Despite the gravity of this matter, it has been totally ignored.

The newly released ordinance has reduced the time allocated to the police to file a charge sheet, and to the court to decide appeals against sentencing. Now take into view the fact that the CCL-NLSIU report states that the highest rate of conviction is in cases which took over two years to complete. This exhibits a complete disregard for the root cause of the problem and also a mindless hurry by the Centre. The issues of age determination have been completely overlooked as well.

While the Centre wants us to rejoice in the fact that the punishment for rape and the punishment for murder are now the same, that is exactly where the problem lies. A rapist would now rather choose to end his victim’s life as her testimony would be the most potent evidence against him.

The need of the hour is to work on the rape culture that is so rampant in our country right now. The government needs to encourage and implement the appropriate sex education at all levels. The need is also to trigger conversation around sexism, misogyny, stereotypes and gender bias.

Instead of creating a mirage for us, the government should kick off all the MLAs and MPs who display misogynistic and disrespectful views for women if it really wants to set up an example. Also, the need is to make serious efforts to change the way society raises its sons and daughters.

H/T: The Indian Express