“Is Courage Just A Man’s Game,” Asks Taapsee Pannu In The Latest Trailer Of “Laakhon Mein Ek”

Grow a pair. Man up. You need to have balls. Fed by our sexism and ideas of toxic masculinity, we have developed the habit of constantly connecting coveted qualities like courage and strength with men, while relegating our women to the choicest of the expletives.

In a promotional video for Amazon Prime Video’s second season of Laakhon Mein Ek, Taapsee Pannu is seen raising questions on the same attitude as she says, “Girls may have gladiator heels. But the world says you need to have balls of steel. Is courage just a man’s game?”

In the trailer, she discusses some of the most hackneyed phrases that connote to the idea of men being the true epitome of fortitude and courage. In fact, even when a teenage girl like Malala manages to raise a fight against terrorists all by herself, she is praised with phrases like “What a ballsy move Malala!”

In the video, Taapsee also highlights the crux of the problem which she sees as the complete lack of any such adjectives or phrases that connote to a woman being courageous even when right from Rani Lakshmi Bai to Neerja Bhanot history has shown us the true manifestation of women’s strength.

She goes on building on the same idea as she says sardonically, “We often say these phrases like, don’t be weak, don’t be a pussy…Being courageous is just a man’s right.”

Written by popular comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, the second season of Laakhon Mein Ek “raises many pertinent questions and shakes one into realization of how even casual usage of terms contributes majorly to already rampant sexism.”

All set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 12, the show stars Shweta Tripathi in the lead, where she plays a young doctor named Shreya Pathare.