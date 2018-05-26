Ireland About To Make History As ‘Yes’ Vote Witnesses a Heavy Turnout In Landmark Abortion Poll

Earlier this month we told you about the historic referendum that was to be held in Ireland on May 25 pertaining to its abortion rights. While an official announcement is yet to be made, the initial results and exit polls suggest a strong ‘Yes’ vote after a heavy turnout that had Irish citizens based in India and elsewhere in the world travelling to the country to vote.

Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old Indian-origin dentist, who died in 2012 after a request for the termination of her pregnancy was denied, has been in a way the face of the ‘Yes’ movement for the referendum with the slogan ‘Savita Matters, Women Matter’.

Savita’s father, Andanappa Yalagi, in an interaction with the media, said that he was “very happy today.” He added, “We’ve got justice for Savita. What happened to her will not happen to any other family. I have no words to express my gratitude to the people of Ireland at this historic moment.”

The eighth amendment of Ireland’s constitution will be revoked after the confirmation of the ‘Yes’ vote in the official results. Article 40.3.3 would be removed and replaced by an enabling provision: “Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancy,” reported Hindustan Times.